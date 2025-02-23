Florida vs. LSU: Player Stats and Box Score for February 22, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

The No. 2 Florida Gators didn't have an easy go of things on the road at LSU, but posted a 79-65 victory. Florida (24-3, 11-3 in the SEC) turned a 14-point first half lead into a six-point halftime deficit. But the Gators rallied late and turned back the home team. LSU (14-13, 3-11 in the SEC) badly needed the victory to enhance its sagging NCAA Tournament chances.

Florida vs. LSU Player Stats and Box Score

Florida

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN W. Clayton Jr. 13 6 0 2 2 0 2 34 W. Richard 0 3 5 1 0 1 3 27 R. Chinyelu 19 13 2 0 2 1 3 25 T. Haugh 16 10 3 1 1 1 1 33 A. Martin 14 6 1 0 0 0 1 31 M. Handlogten 1 6 1 0 0 0 2 14 U. Klavazar 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 D. Aberdeen 11 0 0 2 0 2 0 21

LSU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN V. Miller 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 C. Givens III 11 3 4 0 0 0 1 31 D. Bailey 3 2 5 0 0 1 1 31 C. Carter 7 5 2 1 1 3 3 37 D. Collins 8 4 1 0 0 0 2 15 J. Sears 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 M. Williams III 10 3 1 1 0 2 2 25 R. Miller III 19 10 0 0 0 0 4 25 C. Chest 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 10

Florida vs. LSU Game Summary

Florida opened the game on an 18-4 run and seemed likely to romp to an easy victory. The Gators drained a trio of 3-point shots in setting out on that early run. But from that point on, in the final 12:26 of the first half, LSU flipped the script, outscoring Florida 33-13.

The Tigers leaned on Robert Miller III, who had a dozen first half points. Mike Williams III had a pair of 3-pointers during the extended first half run.

LSU did not fade immediately after intermission, as the Tigers stretched their edge to 46-38 on a Curtis Givens III 3-pointer with 15:47 to play. But another 18-4 Florida run flipped the game around again, with UF leading 56-50 with 10:44 to play on an Urban Klavazar 3-pointer.

UF pulled away late, shooting 55.6% in the second half to claim the victory.

A balanced Florida attack was led by Rueben Chinyelu with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Also notching a double-double was Thomas Haugh, with 16 points and 10 boards. Alijah Martin (14 points) and Walter Clayton Jr. (13 points) also reached double figures for the Gators and Denzel Aberdeen chipped in 11 points.

Miller led the LSU Tigers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. LSU's other double-figure scorers were Givens with 11 points and Williams with 10 points.

Florida will end February with a trip to Georgia on Tuesday night. The Gators seem likely to remain No. 2 in the nation. LSU hosts No. 6 Tennessee, in another opportunity for the Tigers to make an NCAA Tournament statement.

