Florida vs. Oklahoma Player Stats and Box Score for February 18, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

No. 2 Florida improved to 23-3 and 10-3 in SEC play with an easy 85-63 home win over unranked Oklahoma. The Sooners fell to 16-10 and 3-10 in league play in the first season in the SEC. Florida led 46-24 at the half and coasted home for an easy victory.

Florida vs. Oklahoma Player Stats and Box Score

Florida

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN W. Clayton 18 4 2 0 0 0 2 27 W. Richard 14 8 1 2 1 1 2 26 R. Chinyelu 11 2 0 0 0 1 3 24 T. Haugh 7 6 2 1 0 2 2 25 D. Aberdeen 7 1 3 0 0 1 3 24 M. Handlogten 2 5 2 0 1 0 2 16 U. Klavazar 10 2 2 1 0 1 0 22 A. Martin 14 5 1 2 0 0 2 27 I. Brown 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 B. Andersen 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 K. Kublickas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 C. Josefsberg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Oklahoma

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Fears 22 5 2 1 0 3 2 34 B. Goodine 8 6 0 1 1 0 4 30 S. Godwin 4 6 0 0 0 3 3 19 J. Moore 11 4 1 0 2 0 2 33 D. Miles 4 0 0 1 0 0 4 15 K. Elvis 6 1 2 0 0 1 2 20 M. Wague 2 3 0 1 0 3 0 8 D. Forsythe 4 1 1 0 0 2 2 13 G. Taylor 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 16 L. Northweather 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 J. Fredson-Cole 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 J. Moser 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 R. Lovelace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Florida vs. Oklahoma Game Summary

The game was in very little doubt, as Oklahoma's biggest lead was at 6-3. The Sooner led for just over 2 1/2 minutes, but Florida took control early, stretching their edge to 22 by halftime and never being seriously challenged in the second half.

The Gators were led by 18 points from Walter Clayton Jr. and 14 more from Will Richard while Rueben Chinyelu added 11 points. UF's bench wasn't particularly deep, but it was productive. The Gators benefitted from 14 points from Alijah Martin and 10 more from Urban Klavazar off the bench.

Florida shot 12-for-32 as a team from 3-point range including nine treys in the first half. The Gators were also very efficient at the foul line, connecting on 74 percent (17 of 23) free throw tries.

Oklahoma struggled, but did get 22 points from Jeremiah Fears. Fears connected on 4 of 8 3-point tries, but the remainder of the Sooner roster shot just 3-for-12 from 3-point range. Forward Jalon Moore was the only other Sooner in double digits with 11 points. Oklahoma shot just 27 percent in the first half as the Sooners fell behind quickly.

Florida's next game is Saturday at LSU. The win moves the Gators a game ahead of Texas A&M for third place in the SEC standings.

Oklahoma will next be in action on Saturday, when it hosts No. 21 Mississippi State. Oklahoma clinched a losing regular season SEC record in its first season in the league and may find itself falling off the NCAA Tournament bubble for many bracketologists.

