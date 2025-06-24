Following the departure of Nika Muhl and Paige Buecker, UConn's Azzi Fudd shares her take on being a leader

Azzi Fudd is set to head into her final year of eligibility at UConn, and she is prepared to take on a leadership role for the 2025–26 season. With Nika Muhl and Paige Bueckers now gone, Fudd has become the most experienced player on the team, and she is aware of the responsibility that comes with it.
On Tuesday, in an interview posted on Storrs Central's Instagram, Fudd opened up about adjusting to this role and how different it feels without the vocal presence of former teammates Muhl and Bueckers.
“Definitely is an adjustment, yeah," Fudd said. "Nico was really loud, so just last year when she was gone, it was already a lot quieter. But it definitely is an adjustment.
“Like I said, it's a learning process. I'm going to get better. It's going to take me a little bit. I can't be so hard on myself, but I know that's something I need to work on.”
After winning the national title last season, many expected her to join Paige Bueckers in the 2-25 WNBA draft. Instead, she returned to UConn for another year, citing a desire to grow both as a player and as a leader after a conversation with coach Geno Auriemma.
Azzi Fudd on how Paige Bueckers set an example on how to deal with media
Paige Bueckers is known for saying the right thing to the media, and Azzi Fudd has admitted that she has learned from her in that regard.
Speaking during an interview on June 24, she acknowledged how well-spoken Bueckers is.
"I mean, I think she handled the media very well," Fudd said. "She always has. I think the way that she's well-spoken but also honest. She's not gonna lie when someone asks her a question; she's gonna tell you what she thinks.
"But I think she's just super well-spoken. Like she knows, I don't know how else to describe that, but I can learn from that."
Fudd has grown in her ability to deal with the media, and she is ready to improve in that regard.
