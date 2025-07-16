Following shock dismissal by Vanderbilt, 6'2 forward Khamil Pierre signs with NC State 

A few weeks after a surprising dismissal from Vanderbilt, forward Khamil Pierre has found a new home. She will be taking her talents to Raleigh to play for head coach Wes Moore and the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

On Monday, On3's Talia Goodman reported on X/Twitter that Pierre had committed to the Wolfpack. Several programs pursued her once she became a free agent, but Moore and his staff ultimately prevailed.

"Coach Wes has built a great culture at NC State. It’s become one of the powerhouses in the ACC, and I’m excited to be part of such a strong program and coaching staff," Pierre told On3.

Khamil Pierre was one of the most improved players in the country last season and had two years of eligibility remaining heading into the new season. She averaged 20.4 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Commodores as a sophomore and was hoping to continue her growth under coach Shea Ralph.

However, on June 30, Vanderbilt released a statement from Ralph announcing that the 6-foot-2 rising star will not be with the program moving forward.

"Khamil is a great player and I have no doubt she will have success in the future. Ultimately, it was determined it would be best for Khamil and our program to go in different directions. We wish her the best of luck," Ralph's statement read.

Fans were shocked by the decision, and many have wondered whether Pierre will be able to play next season or be forced to sit out a year, given that the transfer portal window is already closed.

NC State coach Wes Moore sees Khamil Pierre as key piece in team's rebuild

Whatever happened at Vanderbilt that led to Khamil Pierre leaving the program, NC State is the beneficiary. Coach Wes Moore is getting a player whom he believes can be a significant addition to the Wolfpack.

"We're super excited to add Khamil to the Pack," Moore said via the program's website. "We had recruited her out of high school and are thankful for a second chance to work with her. She's been a walking double-double at the Power Four level and will make an immediate impact for our program."

NC State lost Saniya Rivers to the WNBA this offseason, so adding a player with Pierre's ability is a huge boost for the Wolfpack, who finished 28-7 last season and were crowned ACC regular-season champions.

