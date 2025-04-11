“For $3.5 mill I would too”: Fans react as Baylor transfer Rob Wright set to join AJ Dybantsa’s BYU

Rob Wright transferred from Baylor to BYU on Thursday, reports confirmed. The move via the transfer portal comes after Wright was reportedly offered a lucrative $3.5 million NIL deal to join the Cougars.

While Wright is expected to play alongside AJ Dybantsa at BYU next season, fans on social media hinted that the money with the deal was the only reason behind the former Baylor player's transfer.

"For 3.5 mill I would tooo😂," a fan said.

"Happy for you youngin 3.5 million richer this morning 🔥👏" another fan said.

"3.5 idc what school or rules I gotta follow, I’m in there 🤣"one fan said.

A few others also mocked BYU for spending money to recruit players.

"Only way you can get people to go play there 😂" one fan said.

"Since when does BYU have so much money to throw around," another fan said.

"BYU Gonna buy them a championship." a fan said.

Image via transferportal Instagram (Credits: @transferportal Instagram)

Wright's transfer to BYU comes only a few months after the team reportedly offered AJ Dybantsa a $7 million NIL deal in January. However, Dybantsa, a five-star commit, responded to the rumors around his NIL deal and claimed that it was false.

As per On3's Pete Nakos, Dybantsa was offered a deal potentially worth up to $4.5 million in December.

Nonetheless, what's certain is that Dybantsa and Wright will be teammates at BYU next season.

Rob Wright led Baylor to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in his freshman year

Former Baylor star Rob Wright - Source: Getty

Rob Wright had an excellent freshman year at Baylor after committing to the program in 2024. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game during his lone season with the Bears.

Wright led the Bears to the NCAA Tournament, where they beat Mississippi State in the first round. Baylor crashed out of March Madness in the second round after an 89-66 loss to top-seeded Duke.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Wright fares at BYU next season.

