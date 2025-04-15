“For those who lead with heart, hustle and humility”: Dawn Staley promotes her new book with motivational message

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is set to launch her new book “Uncommon Favor” in May. The 54-year-old is promoting the book on social media. On Tuesday, the three-time NCAA title-winning coach posted a motivational video on her X account to promote the nonfiction book.

Ad

“Leadership isn’t about titles, it’s about showing up and standing strong, and serving others even when the spotlight fades,” she said.

Staley went ahead to share that the book contained her story and rise to leadership.

“In Uncommon favor, I open up about the lessons that shaped me from growing up in Philly," she wrote, "to leading on the court to learning how to lead with purpose, with passion and faith.

Ad

Trending

“This book is for anyone who has ever felt the weight of responsibility and still chose to rise. It is for those who lead with heart, with hustle, and with humility."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Preorders are now open, according to Staley, who also mentioned that she could not wait to share the journey with others.

The full title of the book is Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three.

With college basketball in its offseason, Staley is expected to go heavy on promoting this book, most likely doing a media round in the next couple of months.

Ad

Staley began her coaching career at Temple University in 2000, while she was still actively playing basketball. After ending her playing career in 2006, she focused on coaching, and in 2008, she joined the Gamecocks as head coach.

Staley has had a successful coaching career, winning three NCAA titles with South Carolina, while also leading Team USA to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

She was named the Naismith College Player of the Year twice during her playing career, and has been named the Naismith Coach of the Year four times, a unique feat in basketball.

Ad

Staley has already been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dawn Staley lauds South Carolina’s selected trio in 2025 WNBA Draft

Three Gamecocks were selected in the WNBA draft on Monday, and Staley was there to show support.

Te-Hina Paopao was selected by Atlanta Dream as the 18th overall pick; Bree Hall went to Indiana Fever as the 20th pick, and Sania Feagin followed as the 21st pick by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Ad

Staley celebrated the trio on her X account, calling them “class acts.”

"Thank you Lord," Staley wrote on X. "Proud of @GamecockWBB @tehinapaopa0 @breezyhalll @supremenia for being selected in the @WNBA draft. @AtlantaDream @IndianaFever @LASparks yall have some class act human beings and highly tested talented individuals! Let’s gooooo!!!"

Expand Tweet

All three players will have to work hard to earn a spot on the roster of their respective teams when the WNBA season begins in May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here