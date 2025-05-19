"For me, it's about relationships:" When South Carolina star Chloe Kitts reveals what she looked for in a college during HSS recruitment process

South Carolina star Chloe Kitts came into college as a highly rated five-star recruit with no shortage of offers. In December 2022, during an appearance on “Sports Stars of Tomorrow,” she opened up about what she was looking for during the recruitment process.

Ad

Kitts spoke about wanting a program that felt like family, one that would push her both on and off the court. She was also thinking long-term, looking for a school that aligned with her values and could help her grow as a person.

“For me, it's all about relationships. Building relationships with the coaches and the players, where I feel like I'm gonna be loved on and off the court. I wanna win so I'm gonna go somewhere I'm going to win and play.” [0:22-0:30].

Ad

Trending

Ad

Prospects Nation ranked Chloe Kitts fourth in the nation among the class of 2023, but she graduated high school early and made the leap to college in 2022. Programs like Louisville, Duke, NC State, and Arizona tried to recruit her, but she chose to play for Dawn Staley’s South Carolina.

Kitts debuted for South Carolina in Dec. 2022, making an instant impact with 10 points and seven rebounds in an 87-23 win over Charleston Southern. It was a strong first showing, and she has not looked back. However, her freshman year was one of learning and adjustment, as the forward saw limited action. She appeared in 18 games, all off the bench, and averaged 1.6 points per outing.

Ad

By her sophomore year, Chloe Kitts took a big leap, as she became a regular starter, getting the nod in 31 of her 37 appearances. Her production also improved, averaging 9.0 points along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Kitts played a key role in South Carolina’s dominant run to the national championship, capping it off with a standout performance in the title game against Iowa, where she posted a double-double in just 17 minutes.

Ad

The forward’s improvement continued into her junior year, when her scoring rose to 10.2 points per game after starting all 38 games. The Gamecocks lost to UConn in the national championship game. As a reward for her performance, she also won the SEC Tournament MVP.

When Chloe Kitts revealed what sets her apart

Chloe Kitts plays forward for South Carolina, but in the 2022 interview with “Sports Stars of Tomorrow,” she clarified that her game is not limited to one spot. She shared that she is comfortable playing multiple positions.

Ad

“I think I'm very versatile, I could play one through five. I can be a big if I need to, I can guard a big, I can be a guard, I can guard a guard, you know, I'm just a good teammate. [0:56-1:02]

Heading into her final year of eligibility, Kitts has already logged 93 appearances for South Carolina, with 69 coming as a starter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here