"Forever in awe of you": Celebrity stylist pens heartfelt message for Paige Bueckers hours before 2025 WNBA draft

Celebrity Stylist Brittany Hampton shared a sweet message to Paige Bueckers ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft. While Bueckers' outfit and style for the event have gained considerable attention from the media, focus is mainly on her WNBA career, in which the UConn star has been projected as the top pick for the draft scheduled on Monday night.

Ad

In the meantime, Hampton took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself styling Bueckers in front of the cameras on Monday, with the message:

"From the first day we met, to being by your side as you walk into another chapter of your life... I am forever in awe of you kiddo. To all the women walking the stage I admire you for continuing to pave the way for generations to come!"

Ad

Trending

Celebrity stylist Brittany Hampton hails Paige Bueckers ahead of 2025 WNBA draft on IG story. Image via @bhampton

Hampton previously hinted that Bueckers' outfit for the draft would be a "power dressing", which would include "liquid rhinestone cascades, embellishments, and bold elegance.

Ad

Paige Bueckers invited for the 2025 WNBA

Paige Bueckers is one of 16 players invited to New York for the 2025 WNBA draft, which will take place in New York City on Monday night. The UConn star has been projected to be the top pick for the draft throughout last year and coming into this year.

Bueckers was the backbone for the Huskies this past season, leading the program to its first National Championship since 2016. She ended her career averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds this season, and cemented her name as one of the program's all-time scorers.

Ad

Bueckers also ended her collegiate basketball career as the 2025 Wade Trophy winner, becoming the seventh Connecticut player to win the award.

The UConn star and freshman Sarah Strong were named to the WBCA All-America team. In addition, Bueckers was named the winner of the Nancy Lieberman Award on April 5 and earned the Spokane 4 Region's Most Outstanding Player during the NCAA tournament.

After her outstanding college basketball career, Bueckers signed a three-year deal with the 3-on-3 league Unrivaled. Her first-year earnings would reportedly exceed what she would make in four years of her WNBA rookie contract.

Should she be the top pick for the draft, she would make $78,831 in her first year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here