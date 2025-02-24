“Forever grateful for you”: College hoops fans react as Kiki Iriafen posts montage of playing at Cameron Brink’s Stanford and JuJu Watkins’ USC

Kiki Iriafen is spending her senior season with No. 4-ranked USC after three seasons at Stanford. The forward shared a video montage of her college career on her Instagram on Monday.

"4EVER GR4TEFUL # 44," Iriafen captioned.

Fans shared their love and support for Iriafen. Some pointed out that the gratitude was mutual.

"Forever grateful for YOU 44!!❤️🔥," one fan wrote.

"Grateful for you, too!✌️❤️💛 Kiki!"

"We are grateful for you!!!❤️," another fan wrote.

Former teammates such as Chloe Clardy and Cameron Brink chimed in as well.

"🥹❤️," Clardy commented.

"Beyond proud❤️," Brink wrote.

USC fans shared their appreciation that the senior forward is playing for the Trojans this season.

"Thanks for coming home to SC for your senior year✌🏿❤️," a fan said.

"USC loves us some Kiki❤️," another fan said.

Kiki Iriafen's senior season at USC

After helping Stanford to a Sweet Sixteen appearance last season, Kiki Iriafen transferred to USC for her senior year. The forward was a two-year starter for the Cardinals and averaged 19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in her junior season.

Iriafen has started every game for the Trojans this campaign. She has improved her free throw and 3-point percentages. The senior is averaging 82.1% from the free-throw line compared to 77.3% last season. Beyond the arc, Iriafen is shooting 40.0% for USC after shooting 33.3% for Stanford in 2023.

However, Iriafen has also experienced minor dips in some of her stats this season. Her 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game are down from her junior year at Stanford. The forward is shooting 50.3% from the field this year as compared to 54.6% last season.

Despite these declines in some stats, Iriafen's impact on the Trojans has been huge. In the past five games, she has recorded 20+ points three times — all against ranked opponents — and has two double-doubles.

Iriafen is a significant contributor to USC (25-2, 15-1 Big Ten) this season, and her value to the team can be seen through the positive comments on her latest Instagram post.

