“Forgot they can actually hoop”: NCAAB fans surprised to see Miami’s Hanna and Haley Cavinder's fiery performance vs. Florida

Hanna and Haley Cavinder led the Miami Hurricanes to an 83-73 win over Florida on Saturday. Hanna finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Haley had a team-high 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The ACC Network shared via an Instagram post that the guard etched her name in the Hurricanes' history book.

"Haley Cavinder is the first Miami player to record multiple career 30-point games since Adrienne Motley in the 2014-15 season 😤," they wrote in the caption.

Fans in the comments were impressed with Hanna and Haley Cavinder's skills as one wrote:

"Forgot they can actually hoop."

"And she was bout to stop Hoopin . Girl fye 🔥," another fan said.

"I think people forget that they actually can hoop. They was cold at Fresno st," one fan said.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Fan reactions to Haley Cavinder (Credit: Instagram/@accnetwork)

In a post-game press conference, Miami coach Tricia Cullop commented on Haley Cavinder's performance.

“I just kept telling her, 'You’re the best shooter on the floor, don’t pass up shots,’’’ Cullop said. “I thought there were even a couple she passed up, and I didn’t want her to pass up any. She’s worked too hard at what she does to pass up anything. She helps us more when she shoots the ball. It opens other people up.”

Miami coach praises Hanna and Haley Cavinder's work ethic

Saturday's win was the Hurricanes' third straight win this season. After the Elite Eight run with Haley and Hanna Cavinder during the 2022-23 season, Miami failed to book their March Madness berth last season.

With Katie Meier retiring, the Miami Hurricanes are under the leadership of new coach Tricia Cullop. For this season, the Cavinder twins are expected to lead Miami on a similar Elite Eight run from their senior season.

They are doing this by getting their teammates to play together on this journey. Coach Cullop revealed in an interview that the twins are the best role models for the younger players on the team.

"They have an extreme hunger to want to be better, and they set the bar really high for the rest of the players," Cullop said (per Miami Herald).

"It’s great for my incoming freshman class, which was ranked 18th in the country, to see two kids who have a lot of press being such hard workers. When your best players are your hardest workers, you have something special."

The Miami Hurricanes will next host the Florida International Panthers at Watsco Center on Tuesday.

