Former Alabama player Darius Miles denied bond for the third time in Tuscaloosa murder case: Reports

The former Alabama Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles was denied bond for a third time after a decision made on Wednesday. Miles has been in jail since January 2023 due to his role in the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris.

At the time, Miles and a friend, Michael Davis, were arrested and charged with murder. Subsequent investigations found that while Davis pulled the trigger, Miles was the one who supplied the gun used to kill Harris.

They were both indicted by a grand jury in March 2023, and since then, Miles has been involved in three bond hearings, and he was unsuccessful in all of them.

The hearing that happened on Wednesday occurred due to the state of Alabama removing the option of the death penalty for Miles since the previous bond hearing.

Trending

After the decision was made by the court, the presiding judge said this (via AL.com):

"The court’s view has not changed. The motion has been denied.”

Defense wants Darius Miles' comments suppressed

However, the bond hearing that happened on Wednesday was not solely focused on that. There is a request by the defense to suppress the comments made by Miles to law enforcement on the night of the incident.

According to the defense representing Miles, he was read his Miranda Rights four hours after the statement was taken. The Miranda Rights are used to notify those being detained in an investigation that, apart from other rights, they also have the right to remain silent.

The defense also said that due to the Miranda Rights being given late, everything said after the warning should also be removed from the case. In the briefing to the court, the defense said on this issue:

“At the time the Violent Crimes Unit obtained statements from him at University Downs, a reasonable person in Darius’ situation would believe that he was in custody."

As of the time of writing, the court has not given a judgment on this but is likely to during the next hearing, the date of which is not known.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here