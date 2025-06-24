Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford react to ex-NBA star’s son Brandon Roy Jr. committing to the Washington Huskies

Brandon Roy Jr., the son of the three-time NBA All-Star Brandon Roy, will follow in his father's footsteps after committing to the Washington Huskies. The 6-foot-2 guard announced his decision through an Instagram post on Monday.

Ad

"AGTG!!!! In 2009 I watched my father’s jersey be retired at UW, not knowing one day I’d get to wear it. Thank you to Coach Sprinkle , staff and the University of Washington for giving me a chance. Thank you to my parents for believing in me. 💜 💛🏁," Roy Jr. wrote.

Ad

Trending

The post received comments from two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford. USC Trojans assistant coach Will Conroy, the Huskies' official Instagram account and former Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay also dropped their reactions.

Former NBA Champ Isaiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford react to ex-NBA star’s son Brandon Roy Jr. committing to the Washington Huskies (Image via Instagram @brandonroyjr3)

"So dope!!! SLOW GRIND 🏁," Thomas wrote.

Ad

"Nefew.. it’s purple n them veins," Conroy commented.

"Keeping it in the family 🙌," the Huskies wrote.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Crawford commented.

"Congratulations bro," Gay wrote.

Roy Jr. is one of several Class of 2025 prospects who are former NBA players' sons. These include Duke Blue Devils signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the sons of the two-time All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Meanwhile, LeBron James' younger son, Bryce James, signed with the Arizona Wildcats.

Ad

Roy Jr. will wear the No. 3 jersey, which was retired by the program during his father's NBA career. During his senior year at Washington, Roy Sr. averaged 20.2 points per game, leading the Huskies to a 26-7 (13-5 Pac-10) season and a second straight Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Additionally, he was named Pac-10 player of the year and was a finalist for the Wooden, Naismith, Oscar Robertson and Adolph Rupp awards.

A look at Brandon Roy Jr.'s senior year in high school

Brandon Roy Jr. led Seattle's Garfield Bulldogs to a 21-9 record in his senior year in high school. The 6-foot-2 guard also helped the team secure the fourth spot in the Washington Section 3A Metro Basketball League with a 13-7 record.

Ad

However, the Bulldogs were knocked out in the semifinals of the WIAA state tournament after a 59-47 loss to Rainier Beach.

Roy will join Jasper Johnson, Malachi Moreno, Brayden Hawthorne and Andrija Jelavic next season with the Washington Huskies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here