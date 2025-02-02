Former Blue Devil Jay Williams shares a moment with Coach K on the sidelines of Duke vs UNC

Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Williams participated in several Duke vs UNC games in the past during their time together with the Blue Devils. Coach K and his former star player were both present for Saturday's ACC showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with the two Duke legends sharing a moment on the sidelines before the rivalry game.

Williams was captured in the short clip greeting Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, as they made their way towards their seats. Williams works as an analyst for ESPN and was part of the sports network's broadcast team for the game between Duke and North Carolina.

Williams played three seasons under Krzyzewski, one of which ended with Duke winning the national championship. Williams led the Blue Devils to the NCAA title in the 2000-01 season, averaging 21.6 points, 6.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals through 39 games.

Williams recorded 16 points, four assists, three rebounds and three assists in Duke's 82-72 win over Arizona in the title game, helping Coach K win his third national championship.

Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg star for Blue Devils in Duke vs UNC clash

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils put on a show in front of Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Williams, recording a convincing 87-70 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Four players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, who improved their overall record to 19-2.

Kon Knueppel led all scorers in the Duke vs UNC clash with 22 points. He shot 7-for-11 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Knueppel stuffed the stat sheet against the Tar Heels, amassing five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes of action.

Duke Blue Devils forward Kon Knueppel (#7) drives the ball around North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Photo: Imagn

Knueppel got some offensive help from Cooper Flagg, who scored 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting. He did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 13 points during that period to help Duke build a 47-25 lead at the break. Flagg also contributed in other departments, racking up eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 38 minutes.

Fellow starters Tyrese Proctor and Sion James also contributed, combining for 30 points. Proctor scored 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting while James had 13 points and three assists. Khaman Maluach added six points and six rebounds.

