Former Duke guard Austin Rivers left irate as Cooper Flagg gets called for game-changing foul

Cooper Flagg's No. 1-seeded Duke was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 70-67 loss against No. 1-seeded Houston in the Final Four on Saturday. However, the game had its share of controversy, particularly when the referees called a foul on Flagg in the dying seconds.

At the time, Duke was leading 67-66, but the foul allowed Houston to take the lead and eventually seal the win. Fans online shared their opinions on the game-changing foul call, including former Blue Devils star Austin Rivers, who was furious with the decision.

"I’m f**king hot, don’t text me or call me," Rivers tweeted.

Rivers played at Duke for one season in 2011. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year in his lone collegiate season.

Rivers then declared for the NBA draft in 2012, where he was drafted by the then-New Orleans Hornets. He also had stints with the LA Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

In October 2023, Rivers signed a deal to serve as an analyst for ESPN. He has been working as an analyst for college basketball games on NBC Sports since earlier this year.

Cooper Flagg's game-high 27 points were not enough to propel Duke into the national title game

NCAA Basketball:Duke star Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg had an excellent outing against Houston in the Final Four. He racked up a game-high 27 points and also added seven rebounds and four assists. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, his brilliance wasn't enough to send them into the NCAA Tournament final.

Flagg, who ended his stellar freshman year averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, is expected to declare for the NBA draft this year. However, the Duke star has yet to announce a decision on his future.

Meanwhile, the Houston Cougars will look forward to their national title game against the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators on Monday.

