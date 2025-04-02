Former Duke guard Lexie Brown makes massive claim on women's college basketball

Former Duke star Lexie Brown has made a big claim on the rise of women's college basketball in recent years. The Seattle Storm guard touched upon the difference in men's and women's basketball, while explaining why women athletes have better social media following than the men's group.

On Wednesday, during an appearance on the "Gil's Arena" show, Brown explained why four women's college basketball players had more Instagram followers than Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.

"Well, I think everyone says it all the time," Brown said, "There's just, there's no storytelling, there's no story lines, and there's no relationships built in men's college basketball anymore. So, I think it's just as simple as that. Also, I think women are just they're better at social media. I think taking pictures and doing stuff like that, interacting and engagement.

"But yeah, I think like that. That's the benefit of women staying in college. As long as they do, they're able to build their platforms and brands, and it wasn't always like that. Seeing the girls in the four of the top five is really fire, because I remember them coming up from high school and just seeing them all grow and build all very differently, and they're all very unique. I think this is fire.

According to a graph shown, Flagg was the fifth-most followed player in March Madness this year with 1 million followers. UConn women's star Paige Bueckers topped the list with 2.1 million followers, followed by LSU's Flau'jae Johnson.

TCU star Hailey Van Lith was third on the list with 1.2 million followers, while USC's JuJu Watkins is in fourth place with 1.1 million followers.

Lexie Brown played two years at Maryland before transferring to Duke in 2015

NCAA Womens Basketball: Former Duke star Lexie Brown - Source: Imagn

Lexie Brown began her collegiate career at Maryland in 2013, where she played with the Terrapins for two years before transferring to Duke in 2015.

Brown had to sit out the first year at Duke due to the NCAA's then-transfer portal rules. She then played two seasons with the Blue Devils and declared for the 2018 WNBA draft.

The Connecticut Sun drafted Brown as the No. 9 pick. She has also played for the Minnesota Lynx, Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks.

In 2021, Brown won the WNBA championship with Chicago. She currently plies her trade with the Seattle Storm.

