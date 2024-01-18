The world of college basketball was taken by surprise on Tuesday night when Duke basketball legend Jay Williams made it known that if he were currently playing in this era whether the transfer portal existed, he would transfer to rival North Carolina.

Williams said this to Jon Sciambi while the two were providing commentary during Kansas' victory over Oklahoma State. Sciambi directed a tricky question to the former Blue Devils star, which involved where he would have loved to move to with the use of the transfer portal.

"Back then, I would have gone to Georgetown, and I would have played for John Thompson," Williams said. "If you're asking me today… This is a tough one. I don't know if I will be allowed to go back home.

“Are you about to say North Carolina?” Sciambi asked.

I just like the way [UNC] plays. It's a fast-paced style of play. I like it. They allow RJ Davis to go. I just got back into The Brotherhood; now I feel like I am going to be out."

Jay Williams continues to praise Duke's long-term rivals

The praise of North Carolina has been on the lips of Jay Williams this season despite being an in-state rival of his alma mater. The former basketball star appreciates the good work Hubert Davis is doing with the Tar Heels team.

Speaking on the “David Glenn Show” last week, Jay Williams noted that the team has all that it takes to go on and win the national championship. The Tar Heels currently lead the log in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 13-3 record so far.

"There was obviously something going on last year with Caleb Love," Williams said. "When he's not on the floor, now you see this is RJ Davis and Armando Bacot's team. They've been getting back to rebounding and defense, too. That's a team that can win a (championship).”

Duke vs. North Carolina college basketball rivalry

The rivalry between Duke and North Carolina is one of the most fiercely contested in the world of college basketball. The intensity of the ACC matchup is heightened by several factors, which include location, history, etc,

North Carolina holds the advantage in the all-time series with a record of 143-115, but Duke has the upper hand in games played in Durham with a lead of 55-51, including a 46-39 advantage at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

It is no surprise why many fans of the Blue Devils are raising eyebrows following Jay Williams’ comment on North Carolina. Williams notably grew up as a Tar Heels fan and considered playing for the program.