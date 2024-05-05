Former Iowa Hawkeyes stars Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark have spent considerable time together on the court to know each other’s strengths. Martin was known as an effective leader and guiding force for the Hawkeyes but Clark elevated the team’s competitive spirit to a different level.

The Las Vegas Aces rookie once talked about Clark’s effect on the Hawkeyes squad in an episode of "The B1G Trip." Martin's words can be heard in a clip shared by broadcasters 'directv' in March 2024.

“Whenever Caitlin’s on the court, she’s making every single player better. You need that.”

She then went on to say that a team requires a player who can inspire the other members. Kate then briefly joked that she is losing her voice as her teammates might be getting bored of listening to her. But she continued:

“Whenever she’s on the court, the level of competition just rises.”

The NCAA's all-time leading scorer positively affected the team, bringing out the best in each one of them.

Caitlin Clark talked about her first preseason game in the WNBA

The former Iowa Hawkeyes phenom has transitioned into a new role as a rookie for the Indiana Fever, who selected her as their No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. After training for a substantial amount of time with her teammates, the Clark was ready for a preseason matchup against the Dallas Wings.

Even though the Wings won the game, Caitlin Clark showed her basketball prowess and then later talked about her experience as a rookie in the league.

"Overall, a lot to learn from. These are great learning experiences for us," Clark said. "Go back and watch the film, film doesn't lie, and learn from that."

Clark contributed 21 points, three bounds, two assists, and two steals in the match, but the Indiana Fever fell short to the Dallas Wings with a score of 79-76.

Notably, Caitlin Clark made five turnovers during the game and 15 of her points were scored through her trademark long-range three-point shots.

Despite losing the game, she was satisfied with her performance in the preseason game.

“You couldn’t ask for a better game, really, for women’s basketball,” Clark said.

She will make her official debut on May 14 when she will face the Connecticut Sun for a regular season game