Former Iowa player Kate Martin drops 3-word reaction for Kylie Feuerbach’s BF John Poulakidas’ snaps from Yale vs. Penn showdown

Kate Martin hailed former Iowa teammate, Kylie Feuerbach's boyfriend John Poulakidas on Instagram. Poulakidas posted a series of photos from his games for Yale men's basketball on Sunday, Feb. 2.

"Trusting in Him," he captioned the photos.

Trending

Martin joined others to drop her comments, hyping the Bulldogs guard.

She wrote, "let’s go John!!"

Kate Martin hypes John Poulakidas' IG posts. Image via @johnpoulakidas

Feuerbach and Poulakidas began dating in April 2022 and are known for supporting each other's games. Both are in their senior years at Iowa and Yale respectively, with Feuerbach averaging 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 33.9 percent of shooting. Poulakidas is enjoying a great season with the Bulldogs, averaging 19.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 46.6 percent shooting.

Kate Martin drops 8-word message to Caitlin Clark in former Iowa teammate's jersey retirement ceremony

Kate Martin celebrated her former Iowa women's basketball teammate, Caitlin Clark, who returned to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena to witness her iconic No. 22 jersey being retired on Sunday. Martin posted a video of the Indiana Fever star's jersey being raised to the rafters on her Instagram story.

""Into the rafters forever," Martin wrote. "Proud of you CC."

Kate Martin hails former Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark whose jersey was retired. IG image via @katemartin

Martin and Clark were teammates at Iowa from 2020 to 2024, leading the Hawkeyes to back-to-back Final Four appearances. Clark was the face of Iowa women's basketball, averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in her collegiate career. She also became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's basketball, with 3,951 points.

Clark was selected the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever and led the team to a 20-20 record, finishing sixth in the women's pro basketball league standings. She was named Rookie of the Year for her outstanding contribution to the Fever in her debut season.

Meanwhile, Martin continues to enjoy success in the WNBA after a surprising move to the Golden State Valkyries from the Las Vegas Aces. She signed a deal with Athleta's Power of She Collective, alongside Clark's Indiana teammate, Lexie Hull last month. She issued a statement following the women's performance activewear brand's announcement of the partnership.

"It's an honor to join the Power of She Collective alongside such an incredible group of athletes who are advancing both women's sports and female empowerment," she said. "I'm looking forward to working with Athleta to help elevate and recognize female athletes in the way they truly deserve."

Martin continues to shine in her first Unrivaled season as her Laces sit at 4-2 on the season after suffering a second loss against the Rose Basketball Club on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here