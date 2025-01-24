Former Iowa star Gabbie Marshall drops 3-word reaction to Kylie Feuerbach's latest TikTok dance clip

Kylie Feuerbach is playing her red-shirt senior year with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Before the 14-hour ban on TikTok, the guard posted a throwback video with former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall, reminiscing about their time together, dancing and having fun.

In the video posted on Jan. 18, Feuerbach and Marshall were joined by Sydney Affolter as they danced to Lavaado's "Switch It Up."

Gabbie Marshall reacted in the comments section to the three of them dancing, writing:

"I love this 😂😂😂😂."

Gabbie Marshall's reaction to Kylie Feuerbach (Credits: TikTok/@kyliefeuerbach)

Marshall played five seasons with the Hawkeyes and was a key player in Iowa's back-to-back trips to the NCAA championship game. Sharing the court alongside Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, the three guards formed the core that created history at Iowa.

While Martin and Clark are continuing their basketball career in the WNBA, Marshall chose a different path and is now a graduate student at the University of North Carolina, pursuing a master's in Occupational Therapy.

Kylie Feuerbach played two seasons with Marshall, in 2021-22 and 2023-24, as she missed one season with a leg injury.

Kylie Feuerbach and the Iowa Hawkeyes finally see the light after a bad stretch

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a great start to their post-Caitlin Clark era with eight straight wins at the start of the 2024-25 season. However, things went downhill, starting with a loss to Tennessee and another to Michigan State in December.

The New Year began on a disappointing note as the Hawkeyes lost five consecutive games. As questions about the team's ability to meet expectations arose, Iowa turned a corner with an 85-61 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Kylie Feuerbach had one of her best nights as she finished with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor. Commenting on their change in fortune, Iowa coach Jan Jensen said:

“There was no major come-to-Jesus meeting,” Jensen said. “It was just being consistent and trying to keep them (focused) on the locker room and not the (outside) noise. What I see every day is young women showing up.”

Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen had a great start at Iowa but saw her performances decline over time. However, against the Huskies, Olsen scored 20 points on a perfect 8-of-8 from the floor, including 4-of-4 from the three-point range.

“We just kept believing,” said Olsen after the game. “We’ve been working hard in practice. We haven’t given up on each other. We finally turned the corner.”

The Hawkeyes are now gearing up to host Northwestern on Tuesday, followed by a big clash against the USC Trojans on Feb. 2.

