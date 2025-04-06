Former Iowa star Gabbie Marshall drops 4-word reaction on Sydney Affolter ending her season in an emotional IG post

Former Iowa women's basketball star Gabbie Marshall showed love to former teammate Sydney Affolter on Instagram.

Affolter made an emotional post on Sunday, announcing the end of her season with the Hawkeyes. Marshall shared the post on her Instagram story, with the caption:

"Proud of my girl."

Gabbie Marshall shares Sydney Affolter's post on IG story. Image via @gabbie.marshall

Affolter played four years with Iowa, in two of which she did not make the starting team. Regarded as one of the key players for the Hawkeyes, Affolter's performance for Iowa was hampered by injuries, including a meniscus injury that sidelined her for six weeks.

“I remember running out (as a freshman) and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is where I get to play for four years. This is the coolest thing ever,’” Affolter said on her time with Iowa, per Hawk Central.

“So, definitely bittersweet. But we have a lot more left to do. We have a lot more ahead of us. We’re playing pretty great basketball right now. I don’t think a lot of people want to play us in the tournament.”

Sydney's dream of going all the way in the women's NCAA Tournament may not have come true, but she does leave the Hawkeyes on a high note. She leads Iowa in rebounds (7.8) and steals (1.3) despite having a late start in the season. She is expected to enter the 2025 WNBA draft, scheduled to be held on April 14.

Sydney Affolter announces end of season with Iowa

Sydney Affolter's time with Iowa women's basketball has come to an end and she made the announcement on Instagram. Affolter posted a series of snaps on Sunday, showcasing her best moments with the Hawkeyes.

"Thank you college basketball for giving me countless memories and lifelong sisters. Wearing Iowa across my chest has been the honor of a lifetime. Through every high and low, this place and this game have shaped me in ways I’ll carry forever. Once a hawk, always a hawk🤍🐥," the senior guard wrote.

Unlike former teammates Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, Monika Czinano and Kate Martin, who played five or six years at Iowa, Affolter had only four years of eligibility.

She had to be sidelined for six weeks due to injury, meaning that she did not get to start her senior season with Iowa during the 2024-25 campaign. However, she returned to court this year and averaged a double-double of 10.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in nine games.

