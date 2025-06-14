Former Kansas coach Roy Williams recalls emotional moment when he asked Scot Pollard to trust him like "a second father"

Roy Williams and Scot Pollard shared an encounter during their time together at Kansas in ESPN’s upcoming “Heart of Pearl” documentary. The documentary, which will air on June 15 as part of a Father’s Day special, focuses on Pollard’s heart transplant journey.

Pollard played for the Kansas Jayhawks before having a career in the NBA, but he lost his father at a young age. That loss played a huge role in shaping his drive as a basketball player. Speaking in the documentary, Pollard said:

“The real reason I was ever successful at basketball was because my dad died. My dad passing just sharpened everything inside me and made me angry. And I went bats—nuts.”

During his early college days, Pollard struggled with the emotional weight of losing his dad. That was when coach Williams stepped in to provide guidance and support.

Williams recalled a moment where he had a heartfelt conversation with Pollard about trust:

“I said, ‘I would never take the place of your dad, but if you give me a chance, I think you’ll be able to trust me like a second father.’”

Pollard confirmed how important that moment was, saying:

“It was 100% Roy Williams. I knew I needed a father figure.”

Pollard went on to have a good college career at Kansas before making it to the NBA, where he played for several teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics.

In January 2024, serious heart issues brought Pollard's health to the forefront, ultimately necessitating a heart transplant. He was admitted to the ICU in February 2024, waiting for the transplant, and he underwent successful heart transplant surgery in that month.

Scot Pollard earned a place on multiple Kansas all-time leaderboards

Scot Pollard played for Kansas from 1993 to 1997, and during that time, he became one of the standout big men in program history. By the time he graduated, he had earned his place on several of the school’s all-time leaderboards.

The center ranked sixth in Kansas history for free throws made (358) and also finished fourth in total rebounds (850). He also ended his college career second all-time in blocked shots for Kansas (218).

After his successful college career, Scot Pollard entered the 1997 NBA draft and was selected with the 19th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons.

