Former Kentucky star Rob Dillingham drops 2-word reaction to Rutgers' Dylan Harper's latest in-game snaps

Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper posted a series of photos on his Instagram page following the Scarlet Knights' 79-72 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday, Jan. 30. Harper shared images from several games he played in a Rutgers jersey, but he did not include captions.

Former Kentucky player Rob Dillingham was among those who reacted to the post.

"My brothaaaa," the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard wrote.

NBA star Robert Dillingham hails freshman Dylan Harper's IG photos. Image via @dylharpp

Dillingham played for Kentucky before joining Minnesota in the NBA. He is averaging 5.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 49.0% from the field for the Timberwolves this season.

Dylan Harper gets NBA endorsement from LeBron James despite injury woes

Dylan Harper joined Rutgers as one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. Although the Scarlet Knights have dropped out of the AP Top 25, Harper has continued to showcase his potential, averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc.

With his stellar performances in a Rutgers uniform, the 6-foot-6 freshman has shown NBA potential — and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is a fan.

James praised Harper in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) during a recent media interview. Asked what he thought about Harper, he said:

"I mean obviously I've been watching him for quite a while. He calls me uncle and I call him nephew and I love what he's been doing at Rutgers."

"Special kid, special talent. He's gonna be really good in this league, comes from a great family. Me, Harp and his pops go back a while. So, I'm excited for what he's doing right now at Rutgers, and what he's going to continue to do in the future."

Harper is projected as the No. 3 pick in several 2025 NBA mock drafts. However, the freshman is currently dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Rutgers' loss at Penn State on Jan. 20. As a result, he missed the Scarlet Knights' game against Northwestern and will likely be sidelined against Michigan on Saturday, according to NJ Advance Media's Brian Fonseca.

