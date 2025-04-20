Former LSU guard Last Tear-Poa announces major transfer portal move to Big 12 program

Last Tear-Poa announced her transfer to Arizona State via Instagram on Sunday. After playing three seasons with the LSU Tigers, she will join the Big 12 program for her final year of eligibility.

Poa's move to the Sun Devils was announced in a special Instagram video featuring ASU coach Molly Miller.

Poa entered the transfer portal on April 2 and posted an emotional video on Instagram highlighting her time with the program.

"I am deeply thankful for the opportunities I’ve received, the mentors and supporters who have guided me, and the connections I’ve built with my teammates, trainers and coaches," Poa wrote in her IG caption. "To the fans I LOVE YOU guys. Thank you for having my back every step of the way. The energy at PMAC and throughout Baton Rouge is something I’ll always cherish.

"From day one, you made me feel at home, and I am incredibly grateful for your constant support. It meant everything to me. Baton Rouge has truly become my second home, and this community will forever hold a special place in my heart. This year has changed me in ways I never expected. It helped me become a stronger PERSON and player. This season taught me TOUGHNESS. God opened this door for me and I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to extend my college journey with another year of eligibility. After much reflection, I’ve made the decision to enter the transfer portal."

Poa committed to LSU in 2022 and helped Kim Mulkey's team win the national title in her first season. She played two more seasons with the team, but now has plans to take on a new challenge at Arizona State.

It will be interesting to see how Last Tear-Poa fares under Miller, who was hired by Arizona State last month. Miller has a knack for getting the best out of her players and coached Grand Canyon University to a 32-3 record this past season, as the team made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Last Tear-Poa helped LSU reach the Elite Eight in 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: Last Tear-Poa in action for the LSU Tigers - Source: Imagn

In her final season at LSU, Last Tear-Poa helped the team reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers crashed out of March Madness following a loss to UCLA.

Poa played in 30 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She made a total of a total of 59 points, making 30 of 41 free-throw attempts, seven offensive rebounds and 22 defensive rebounds.

Poa will be looking to improve on last season's numbers when she plays for Arizona State in the 2025-26 season.

