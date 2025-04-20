Poa announced her commitment to Arizona State, which is James Harden’s alma mater, on Instagram on Sunday after leaving Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers. The 5-foot-11 guard entered the transfer portal on April 2.

The Melbourne native shared a video, which saw her receive a basketball from Molly Miller, who is the Sun Devils’ coach, with the caption: "'When there’s no wind in your sail, row.' - Molly Miller.”

Following Poa’s post, fans shared their excitement in the comments section.

“Great Wall of POA!! 🔥🙌,” @obisme83 said.

“👏👏👏😍,” @oliviaahays said.

“Let’s get it Poa!!!” @g.redus also shared his excitement.

Fans react to Last-Tear Poa's Arizona State commitment. (Image by Instagram/@lasttear_poa11)

Meanwhile, @maniangel_dior3 said: "Can’t wait to watch you ball out."

“Let’s go!!! To be honest I don’t care where you play we just want to see you on the floor kid. Good luck let’s get it !” @briteblak_7 said.

“Awesome, we will miss you as a Tiger 🐅 🏀 but wish you the best and pray that you have a Van Lith Senior Season where you can shine brighter - we’ll be watching our Tiger as a Sun Devil now,”@jmaismail said.

Last-Tear Poa leaves LSU as a champion

Last-Tear Poa joins Arizona State after spending three years with the Tigers. The Australian was part of the LSU team that won the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Poa, a role player at LSU, averaged just 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game across 30 games this season. Throughout her three seasons, Poa averaged 3.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg and 2.0 apg across 102 games.

With next season set to be her final year of eligibility, Poa will look to improve on her play. Arizona State will also hope her arrival will help the team improve on its 15th-place finish in the Big 12 this season.

