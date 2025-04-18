  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Former Miami power forward Dwayne Collins dies at 37, cause of death suspected to be heart attack

Former Miami power forward Dwayne Collins dies at 37, cause of death suspected to be heart attack

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 18, 2025 15:26 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Tournament-Miami vs Virginia Tech - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: ACC Tournament-Miami vs Virginia Tech - Source: Imagn

The college basketball world received some tragic news on Thursday as former Miami basketball star Dwayne Collins passed away at the age of 37. Only three days after the former Miami star turned 37, he was reportedly found dead on Wednesday.

Ad

The cause of death has not been announced, but according to Yahoo and other sources, a heart attack is suspected to be the reason.

Collins played for the Miami Hurricanes from 2006 to 2010. He showed steady progression throughout his career, starting as a freshman who averaged 8.6 points per game. By the time he was a senior, he was a full-time starter and averaging 12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Collins' impressive trajectory in college made him a draft pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He was selected with the last pick in the draft by the Phoenix Suns. However, he was never able to make it work as an NBA player.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He signed with the Italian team Cimberio Varese for the 2011 season but sustained a knee injury soon after.

Collins did not make another professional appearance until he joined the Suns in the Summer League in 2013, where he played five games. His career concluded after that brief stint, and he was not in the public eye after that.

Dwayne Collins' former high school coach reacts to the news of his death

There is no doubt that Dwayne Collins' death was an untimely tragedy. At just 37 years of age, the former Miami forward was quite far from old age. After his death, Collins's former high school coach with the Miami Tropics AAU team, Art 'Pilin' Alvarez, spoke out.

Ad

Alvarez spoke about how he shared a birthday with Collins and had texted him only a few days earlier.

"I had just texted with Dwayne on April 13, because we share that birthday, so this was a complete shock and the Miami basketball community is in pain," Alvarez said. "He was one of the most loved student-athletes in the Miami ranks, so nice and humble. He was a great basketball player and an even better human being."

After concluding his professional basketball career, Collins did not seek a career in basketball. Rather than trying to become a coach or a scout, he turned to a career in real estate. According to his LinkedIn account, Collins had been working as a superintendent at AvalonBay Communities in New Jersey.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications