Former Miami star Haley Cavinder reacts to sister Hanna Cavinder's 4th of July post with her 

Former Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder posted a comment to her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder's, latest Instagram post. Hanna celebrated the USA's Independence Day, also known as the Fourth of July, with a series of photos and a video.

The posts featured special moments with her twin at several locations, including vacation spots.

"Red, white & doing all right," Hanna wrote.

Her twin, Haley, dropped her comment to celebrate the country's independence.

"HBD America," Haley wrote.

Haley Cavinder celebrates America's Independence on twin sister Hanna Cavinder's IG post. Image via @hanna.cavinder

Haley and Hanna are also social media stars. The Cavinder twins found fame on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following their success on the video sharing platform where they amassed over four million followers, they became some of the first student-athletes to sign Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Their first deal was with a nutrition drink company, Boost Mobile, and they went on to sign other lucrative deals with top brands like GHOST energy, Under Armour, Six Star Pro Nutrition, Champs Sports, Raising Cane's, Intuit TurboTax, Crocs, Core Hydration, WWE, PSD Underwear and Caktus AI.

Now retired from basketball, the twins are focusing their energy on promoting the Cavinder Twins brand across their social media platforms.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder celebrate 4th of July in matching bikinis

The USA marked its 249th Independence Day anniversary with fireworks and outdoor activities. Haley and Hanna Cavinder showed their patriotism in a more alluring way.

In a video shared on Hanna's Instagram page, the Cavinder twins were spotted in matching checkered small bikinis as they danced to Toby Keith's song "Courtesy Of The Red, White, And Blue (The Angry American)".

"Happy 4th 🇺🇸," Hanna wrote.

The twins are in Michigan with their families and friends. While they are enjoying their time off the court after retiring from basketball, they are still focused on entertaining their millions of fans with updates about their lifestyle. Additionally, the twins are living separate lives after 24 years together.

While Hanna remained in Florida, Haley moved to Texas to join her fiancé, NFL star Jake Ferguson, who plays as a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Cavinder twins still make time to create content together as they continue their fitness and nutrition advocacy, while promoting their brand.

