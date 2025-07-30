Former Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder beam with pride as they become the face of $17.19 billion worth sports giants: ""What a dream"  

Former Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder announced a major milestone in their social media influencing careers to their followers. The Cavinder twins are now the new faces of the sports wear brand, Dick's Sporting Goods.On Wednesday, the twins shared an Instagram clip showing them walking into one of the brand's stores, which had several posters of the former Hurricanes guards.&quot;What a dream🥹 social media changed our lives in the best way... couldn't have done it without any of you guys🫶🏼,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDick's Sporting Goods, a brand with an estimated net worth of $17.19 billion per Forbes, is one of the many brands the Cavinder twins are partnered with. The twins signed their first deal with Boost Mobile, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2021 that allowed student-athletes to financially profit from their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).As one of the first athletes to land NIL deals, the Cavinder twins have gone on to sign other lucrative deals with top brands such as Under Armour, Champs Sports, Ghost Nutrition and the WWE. In February, the twins signed up with Dick's as team captains for the brand's Varsity team this year.Haley and Hanna Cavinder built their business on social mediaHaley and Hanna Cavinder may be retired from playing basketball, but they have certainly not retired from being social media influencers. The Cavinder twins were famous on social media before finding fame in playing college basketball.Now retired, the twins have focused their career energy on building the Cavinder twins brand to their millions of followers across their social media platforms. They also leverage the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals they signed during their active years on the court to build their brand.&quot;We understood that we could brand ourselves and make a career out of this and try to build a business with the same fire that we had [in basketball]. It was the same juice that keeps flowing—how we continue to want more and more and more,&quot; Haley said in a chat with Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves in Sports Illustrated's &quot;The Playbook&quot; video series in May.The Cavinder twins are also living separate lives after they decided to live apart from each other. Haley, who is engaged to NFL star Jake Ferguson, moved to Texas to be with him, while Hanna remained in Florida. However, the twins still find time to create content together to entertain their social media followers.