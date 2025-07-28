Former Miami stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder react as sister Brandi Perkins recalls a wholesome moment 

Brandi Perkins, the older sister of Hanna and Haley Cavinder, made an Instagram post that had the former Miami women's basketball stars gushing. Haley reunited with her family as preparations for her wedding to NFL star Jake Ferguson continued.On Monday, Perkins shared an adorable photo of herself hanging out with the bride-to-be at what seemed to be a restaurant on Instagram. The sisters were seated at a table, raising their glasses of drinks as they posed for a photo together.&quot;Happiest when @haleycavinder is in town ⭐️🍸🍾&quot;, Perkins wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Cavinder twins took to the comments section to share their reactions. Even Ferguson made a comment on the post.&quot;My balanced BABBYSS,&quot; Hanna wrote, and added, &quot;O.&quot;&quot;Be back soon 🥲,&quot; Haley wrote.&quot;Same,&quot; Ferguson commented.Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson react to Brandi Perkins' IG post. Image via @brandiiperkinsPerkins is the second of the five Cavinder sisters. She got married to Jake Perkins in 2023. Haley will soon join the married circle as she got engaged to Ferguson in April. The Dallas Cowboys star proposed to the former Hurricanes standout guard at a picturesque beach in front of family and friends.Hanna and Haley call out critics following breast enhancement surgeryAhead of a highly anticipated wedding, Haley and Hanna Cavinder had breast enhancement surgery. The Cavinder twins first announced their decision to go under the knife on July 16. On July 19, they made their first post-surgery appearance on Instagram to share updates about their recovery process and call out those criticizing them for their decisions.“We know we’re going to get opinions from people that we don’t want and that’s what comes with it, so I’m not going to play victim card,” Haley said. “Men think that we’re going to go from zero to 100, or that this video is before surgery – I saw that comment. God forbid we get a size that fits for us and what we want. … I didn’t want my boobs to be the main focus.”“We didn’t want people to look at us and be like ‘boobs’ you know,” Hanna added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Cavinder twins found fame on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before then, they played basketball at Fresno State, where they spent three seasons before transferring to Miami for their senior season. The twins helped the Canes make their first Elite Eight appearance in the women's NCAA Tournament. Then they retired from basketball after a decent run in the 2024-25 season.