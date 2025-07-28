  • home icon
Former Miami stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder react as sister Brandi Perkins recalls a wholesome moment 

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Jul 28, 2025 21:01 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 23 Women
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 23 Women's - Wake Forest at Miami (Credits: Getty)

Brandi Perkins, the older sister of Hanna and Haley Cavinder, made an Instagram post that had the former Miami women's basketball stars gushing. Haley reunited with her family as preparations for her wedding to NFL star Jake Ferguson continued.

On Monday, Perkins shared an adorable photo of herself hanging out with the bride-to-be at what seemed to be a restaurant on Instagram. The sisters were seated at a table, raising their glasses of drinks as they posed for a photo together.

"Happiest when @haleycavinder is in town ⭐️🍸🍾", Perkins wrote.
The Cavinder twins took to the comments section to share their reactions. Even Ferguson made a comment on the post.

"My balanced BABBYSS," Hanna wrote, and added, "O."
"Be back soon 🥲," Haley wrote.
"Same," Ferguson commented.
Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson react to Brandi Perkins' IG post. Image via @brandiiperkins

Perkins is the second of the five Cavinder sisters. She got married to Jake Perkins in 2023. Haley will soon join the married circle as she got engaged to Ferguson in April. The Dallas Cowboys star proposed to the former Hurricanes standout guard at a picturesque beach in front of family and friends.

Hanna and Haley call out critics following breast enhancement surgery

Ahead of a highly anticipated wedding, Haley and Hanna Cavinder had breast enhancement surgery. The Cavinder twins first announced their decision to go under the knife on July 16. On July 19, they made their first post-surgery appearance on Instagram to share updates about their recovery process and call out those criticizing them for their decisions.

“We know we’re going to get opinions from people that we don’t want and that’s what comes with it, so I’m not going to play victim card,” Haley said. “Men think that we’re going to go from zero to 100, or that this video is before surgery – I saw that comment. God forbid we get a size that fits for us and what we want. … I didn’t want my boobs to be the main focus.”
“We didn’t want people to look at us and be like ‘boobs’ you know,” Hanna added.

The Cavinder twins found fame on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before then, they played basketball at Fresno State, where they spent three seasons before transferring to Miami for their senior season. The twins helped the Canes make their first Elite Eight appearance in the women's NCAA Tournament. Then they retired from basketball after a decent run in the 2024-25 season.

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

