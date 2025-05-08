  • home icon
Former Michigan superstar Trey Burke hints at jersey retirement in Crisler Center: "Was told not to say anything"

By Arnold
Modified May 08, 2025 11:46 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Former Michigan star Trey Burke hinted that the university might consider retiring his No. 3 jersey. Burke played two years with the Wolverines before entering the 2013 NBA draft.

During an episode of the "Politely RAW" podcast, released on Tuesday, Burke remained coy on the possibility of receiving a major honor from Michigan at Crisler Center.

"I was told not to say anything, but yes. I'm sure they aren't going to be upset when they see ... I'm glad you asked it, because I wasn't gonna say anything," Burke said when asked about any communication with Michigan retiring his jersey.
“I have heard that it will happen. It will happen. Bucket list for me. I appreciate everything that university … I appreciate them, they appreciate everything they did for me and my family as well." Burke said.

Michigan has "retired" one basketball jersey, while four others are “honored.” Cazzie Russell’s No. 33 is the only jersey retired and can’t be worn by players. The Wolverines have also honored No. 22 Bill Buntin, No. 35 Phil Hubbard, No. 41 Glen Rice and No. 45 Rudy Tomjanovich.

Burke, who plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers in China, might soon join the elite group of former players at UM.

A glimpse into Trey Burke's Michigan career

Former Michigan Wolverines star Trey Burke - Source: Imagn

Trey Burke committed to Michigan in 2011. He hit the ground running at the collegiate level and won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

During the 2012-13 season, Burke helped Michigan reach the national title game, where the team lost 82–76 to Louisville. The Cardinals were stripped of the championship by the NCAA five years later.

In his final year with the Wolverines, Burke was named the consensus national player of the year. He also won the Wooden, Naismith, AP and Oscar Robertson awards, along with being named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

In two years at Michigan, Burke averaged 16.9 points and 5.7 assists per game. The Minnesota Timberwolves took him with the No. 9 pick in the 2013 NBA draft but then traded the player to the Utah Jazz.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
