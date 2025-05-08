Former Michigan superstar Trey Burke hints at jersey retirement in Crisler Center: "Was told not to say anything"

Former Michigan star Trey Burke hinted that the university might consider retiring his No. 3 jersey. Burke played two years with the Wolverines before entering the 2013 NBA draft.

Ad

During an episode of the "Politely RAW" podcast, released on Tuesday, Burke remained coy on the possibility of receiving a major honor from Michigan at Crisler Center.

"I was told not to say anything, but yes. I'm sure they aren't going to be upset when they see ... I'm glad you asked it, because I wasn't gonna say anything," Burke said when asked about any communication with Michigan retiring his jersey.

Ad

Trending

“I have heard that it will happen. It will happen. Bucket list for me. I appreciate everything that university … I appreciate them, they appreciate everything they did for me and my family as well." Burke said.

Michigan has "retired" one basketball jersey, while four others are “honored.” Cazzie Russell’s No. 33 is the only jersey retired and can’t be worn by players. The Wolverines have also honored No. 22 Bill Buntin, No. 35 Phil Hubbard, No. 41 Glen Rice and No. 45 Rudy Tomjanovich.

Ad

Burke, who plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers in China, might soon join the elite group of former players at UM.

A glimpse into Trey Burke's Michigan career

Former Michigan Wolverines star Trey Burke - Source: Imagn

Trey Burke committed to Michigan in 2011. He hit the ground running at the collegiate level and won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

Ad

During the 2012-13 season, Burke helped Michigan reach the national title game, where the team lost 82–76 to Louisville. The Cardinals were stripped of the championship by the NCAA five years later.

In his final year with the Wolverines, Burke was named the consensus national player of the year. He also won the Wooden, Naismith, AP and Oscar Robertson awards, along with being named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

In two years at Michigan, Burke averaged 16.9 points and 5.7 assists per game. The Minnesota Timberwolves took him with the No. 9 pick in the 2013 NBA draft but then traded the player to the Utah Jazz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here