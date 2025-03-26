Former NBA champ Jeff Teague makes his feelings known on Caitlin Clark's college basketball records following JuJu Watkins' injury

Former NBA star Jeff Teague has opened up on JuJu Watkins' ACL injury. The Pike High School (Indianapolis, Indiana) coach also spoke about how Caitlin Clark's collegiate records would remain intact since the USC superstar was ruled out for the rest of March Madness.

On Tuesday's episode of the "Club 520 Podcast," Teague, who won the NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, expressed his thoughts on Watkins' ACL injury.

"That's what they gotta let people go to the league," Teague said (0:20). "She could have been in the league already thriving. I mean, she's basically in the league right now. She's getting paid way more than them. So it don't really matter. I don't even know why I said that, but I hate that she got to be out. Miss slowing down the records. Man, we about to get some of them records. Yeah, see that. Man, now is a guaranteed Caitlin, you have all the records now."

Watkins, who had her sophomore year cut short, had been scoring at a faster rate than NCAA's all-time leading scorer Clark, who played her entire four-year college career at Iowa.

Watkins has scored 1,709 points in her two collegiate seasons at USC, which ranks second in Division I history. She finished only behind former Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell, who had 1,762 at the end of two seasons.

Notably, Watkins is scoring at a quicker rate than Clark, who had 1,662 after two years with the Hawkeyes. Last year, the Iowa star set the NCAA D-I scoring record, finishing her college career with 3,951 points.

While JuJu Watkins is still leading Clark, it remains to be seen whether she can continue to dominate the college circuit when she returns from injury. There's also a possibility that the Trojans star might miss most of next season while on the road to recovery.

How did JuJu Watkins get injured?

NCAA Womens Basketball: USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins - Source: Imagn

JuJu Watkins tore her ACL in the first quarter of USC's second-round March Madness game against Mississippi State on Monday. She drove to the basket on a breakaway, but her right knee buckled.

Watkins fell to the court and was writhing in pain. She needed to be carried to the locker room and left the arena in a wheelchair.

It will be interesting to see if USC can go all the way to win the national title without Watkins. The No. 1 Trojans will face No. 5 Kansas State on Saturday in the Sweet 16.

