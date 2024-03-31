Former SB champ Antonio Brown drops his reaction to upcoming Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark showdown as both advance to Elite Eight

Super Bowl winner Antonio Brown had a unique reaction to the upcoming Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark showdown after it was confirmed that the LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes will face each other in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Brown uploaded an image of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover's Lethal Weapon 2 movie on X and tweeted:

"Iowa vs LSU rematch on Monday #CTESPN"

In his tweet, it appears that Brown is liking Reese to Glover and Gibson to Clark, based on the 1989 buddy cop action film.

Notably, Reese's LSU and Clark's Iowa met in the national championship game last season. The Tigers won the finale 102-85 to win their first NCAA crown.

Brown, who played 12 seasons in the NFL, seems to be quite active following women's college basketball this season. In Feb, he wished Clark luck in breaking the NCAA's scoring record with a bizarre tweet.

"Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming all-time leading scorer," Brown wrote in a message, accompanied by a GIF of Gibson with long, flowing hair.

How to watch Angel Reese's LSU vs Caitlin Clark's Iowa game on TV?

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese

The top-seeded Iowa (32-4) vs. No. 3 seeded LSU (31-5) game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 1, at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Iowa has been on a roll since winning the Big Ten conference tournament. The Hawkeyes beat Holy Cross and West Virginia in the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, before taking down No. 5 seeded Colorado 89-68 in the Sweet 16.

Meanwhile, LSU has bounced back strongly after losing the conference tournament final against South Carolina.

The reigning NCAA champions beat Rice and Middle Tennessee in the opening two rounds before registering an impressive 78-69 win over No. 2 seeded UCLA in the Sweet 16.