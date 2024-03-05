Former SB champ Antonio Brown gets roasted by fans for manly comments on Caitlin Clark's resemblance with Pete Maravich: "You’re a clown"

Caitlin Clark was able to break Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record, which stood for over 50 years, on Sunday. She finished with 35 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 10-26 from the field, 6-17 from three-point range and 9-10 from the free-throw line while leading the No.6-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes to a 93-83 victory over the No.2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Bleacher Report shared a quote from Clark in which she stated:

"Somebody called me 'Ponytail Pete'. I thought it was kind of funny."

Check out Caitlin Clark's comments on Pete Maravich comparisons below:

Seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown claimed that the two were the same person, tweeting:

"#CTESPN Update: that’s the same dude"

Check out Antonio Brown's response below:

Fans reacted by coming to the defense of Clark. @jussaSportsGuy labeled the Super Bowl champion as a clown:

"You’re a clown"

@alexxz4nder claimed that Clark was more dominant than Brown, facing plenty of backlash:

"Honestly, she’s more dominant than you ever were"

@FanDharmann questioned:

"Does anyone else think Caitlin Clark is pretty?"

@metsventpage noted irony in Brown's posts:

"the irony in all of your posts dropping "#CTESPN" is absurd"

@MustacheDLuffy agreed with the five-time All-Pro:

"He grew his hair out, passed away and reincarnated as a girl in Caitlin Clark"

@224Robert suggested that it wasn't a bad comparison:

"Not a bad comp tho. He was a hell of a player too lol"

@LaCabraBrava05 claimed Brown wasn't wrong for the comparison:

"Ab we love caitlin, you wrong for this one bro😂😂😂"

@AquariusAngel24 believes the top-two NCAA scorers look alike:

"They look similar"

Caitlin Clark recently declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark is having a strong season as she looks to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first national title in program history. She announced that she will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft on Thursday, tweeting:

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa.

"[My] teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids. Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true."

Check out Caitlin Clark's announcement below:

Clark is projected to be selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She has averaged 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, 38.2% from three-point range and 85.6% from the free-throw line during her four-year college career.