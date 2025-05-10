Former South Carolina star Bree Hall drops 1-word comment on Raven Johnson's graduation snaps

Former South Carolina women's basketball star Bree Hall hyped her former Gamecocks teammate Raven Johnson's latest Instagram post. Johnson is officially a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in services management.
On Saturday, the Gamecocks guard posted a series of graduation photos on Instagram.
"Educated and Elevated 🎓👩🏾🎓," she wrote.
Bree commented on the post to show love to her former teammate with just one word:
"😍😍 periodddd," she wrote.
Rated a five-star recruit by ESPN, Hall played her college basketball career at South Carolina, where she helped the Gamecocks win the women's national championship twice. She was also a part of the team that lost the title to Paige Buecker's UConn in April.
Having exhausted her college eligibility, Bree entered the 2025 WNBA draft, where she was the No. 20 pick for Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. However, she was waived by the Fever on May 5.
Raven Johnson to return to South Carolina for 2025-26 season
Raven Johnson may have graduated from the University of South Carolina, but she has one year left of her NCAA eligibility. On April 8, Johnson announced on X that she would be returning to the Colonial Arena for next season.
A graduate of Westlake High in Atlanta, Johnson started the last two years for Dawn Staley's South Carolina and was named to the SEC All-Defensive team during the 2024-25 season. She also averaged 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
The guard also helped South Carolina win two national championships and was part of the team that lost to UConn last season.
In her freshman season, Johnson tore her ACL in the second game and was granted a medical redshirt as a result of the injury.
Meanwhile, Johnson's return means a reunion with high school teammate and the nation's female leading scorer, Ta'Niya Latson, who transferred to South Carolina from Florida. Johnson already confirmed that she and Latson were a “package deal” for next season.
The two will be expected to play a crucial role as South Carolina prepares to reclaim the national championship title.
