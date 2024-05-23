UConn’s Paige Bueckers and her former teammate Nika Mühl once engaged in a friendly banter, where the latter refused to consider the former as her “coach.”

In a throwback video, Bueckers is seen holding some clothes, board and a whistle, which led Nika to ask her what she was holding. Paige replied:

“Coach P.”

“Your’re not a coach,” Nika says to her.

“I’m a coach,” Paige Bueckers said to her former teammate. “She not my coach, no,” answered Nika playfully.

Bueckers will return to the UConn Huskies for her fifth and final season of college basketball. Fans expect her to win a national championship and then declare for the 2024 WNBA draft.

Paige Bueckers supported Nika Mühl on her WNBA debut

Paige Bueckers has always supported her friends on momentous occasions. After attending the 2024 WNBA draft, where she was seen clicking pictures and recording videos of Nika and Aaliyah Edwards, Paige was snapped with them on her graduation day.

Bueckers also cheered for Nika when she made her WNBA debut against the Pheonix Mercury on May 8 at Climate Pledge Arena. The UConn star wrote:

“Look at her go”

Expand Tweet

Mühl scored six points and added three rebounds and two assists in the game. As a part of the Huskies squad, Mühl was named Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice. She recorded 686 assists at UConn, making her an all-time leader.

The Seattle rookie has earned comparisons to Sue Bird because in college, she also wore a number-ten jersey like the UConn star. Birds was then selected No. 1 by the Storm in 2022, making the team one of the best in the WNBA.

Since Nika and Paige share a fun friendship, fans can expect more interaction between them in the future. Nika Mühl has promised to return her favor by attending the 2025 WNBA draft to support Paige.