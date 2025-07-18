  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Former UNC guard Ian Jackson shares hilarious story from boat-trip with St. John's teammates

Former UNC guard Ian Jackson shares hilarious story from boat-trip with St. John's teammates

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Jul 18, 2025 11:50 GMT
St. John
St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson

Guard Ian Jackson opted against declaring for the 2025 NBA draft and instead entered the transfer portal from the North Carolina Tar Heels. After being one of the most sought-after prospects in the portal, Jackson joined coach Rick Pitino's high-flying St. John's Red Storm.

Ad

Jackson has been enjoying his time at St. John's, and last week, the entire roster alongside their coach took a boat trip to boost team bonding. On the Overtime podcast, Jackson shared his hilarious take on the boat trip with his new teammates.

"The boat trip was sturdy. I ain't gonna lie," Jackson said. "It was a lot of the bros first time like seeing the city, like the outside of it. The thing I don't like about boat trips, they go too long. Like we done now bro, like I can't be there too long.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's like, 'Why are we still here?' I was like up there, on top of the boat, my hair is flowing in the wind. Then I went downstairs, and I went to sleep. Coach P was vibing."
Ad

When Ian Jackson revealed why he left UNC

Ian Jackson averaged 11.9 points on 45.6% shooting from the floor and 39.5% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 23.8 minutes per game for the North Carolina Tar Heels last season. Jackson only started 12 of 36 games under coach Hubert Davis even as the Tar Heels struggled toward the end of last season.

When Jackson entered the transfer portal, he was the No. 1-ranked guard and No. 8-ranked overall player, according to 247Sports. After joining coach Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm, Jackson revealed on The Captain Jack Show why he left Chapel Hill after one season of playing under Davis.

Ad
"I feel like at Carolina, it just wasn't for me," Jackson said. "It was some things I couldn't show or do on the floor that I feel like I could've done. I'm gonna miss it there, bro. Carolina was great. The school in itself was great. The kids, the fans, it was lit, man."

After winning St. John's first Big East title since 1985, Rick Pitino has rejuvenated last season's roster from the transfer portal. Former five-star prospect Ian Jackson is the jewel in next season's roster as the Red Storm attempt to repeat as champions.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications