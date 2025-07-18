Former UNC guard Ian Jackson shares hilarious story from boat-trip with St. John's teammates

Guard Ian Jackson opted against declaring for the 2025 NBA draft and instead entered the transfer portal from the North Carolina Tar Heels. After being one of the most sought-after prospects in the portal, Jackson joined coach Rick Pitino's high-flying St. John's Red Storm.Jackson has been enjoying his time at St. John's, and last week, the entire roster alongside their coach took a boat trip to boost team bonding. On the Overtime podcast, Jackson shared his hilarious take on the boat trip with his new teammates.&quot;The boat trip was sturdy. I ain't gonna lie,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;It was a lot of the bros first time like seeing the city, like the outside of it. The thing I don't like about boat trips, they go too long. Like we done now bro, like I can't be there too long.&quot;It's like, 'Why are we still here?' I was like up there, on top of the boat, my hair is flowing in the wind. Then I went downstairs, and I went to sleep. Coach P was vibing.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Ian Jackson revealed why he left UNCIan Jackson averaged 11.9 points on 45.6% shooting from the floor and 39.5% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 23.8 minutes per game for the North Carolina Tar Heels last season. Jackson only started 12 of 36 games under coach Hubert Davis even as the Tar Heels struggled toward the end of last season.When Jackson entered the transfer portal, he was the No. 1-ranked guard and No. 8-ranked overall player, according to 247Sports. After joining coach Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm, Jackson revealed on The Captain Jack Show why he left Chapel Hill after one season of playing under Davis.&quot;I feel like at Carolina, it just wasn't for me,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;It was some things I couldn't show or do on the floor that I feel like I could've done. I'm gonna miss it there, bro. Carolina was great. The school in itself was great. The kids, the fans, it was lit, man.&quot;After winning St. John's first Big East title since 1985, Rick Pitino has rejuvenated last season's roster from the transfer portal. Former five-star prospect Ian Jackson is the jewel in next season's roster as the Red Storm attempt to repeat as champions.