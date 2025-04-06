Former UNC guard Theo Pinson drops celebratory 3-word reaction as archrivals Duke lose in Final Four

Former UNC star Theo Pinson couldn't resist taking a cheeky dig at Duke after Jon Scheyer's team suffered a 70-67 defeat to fellow top-seed Houston in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament at Alamodome on Saturday. The Blue Devils fans were left reeling over their missed opportunity to advance in the national title game.

Pinson, who played for North Carolina from 2014 to 2018, wasted no time firing shots at Duke for being eliminated from March Madness.

"ALL TIME MELTDOWN," Pinson tweeted in capital letters after Duke's loss to Houston.

Duke had a six-point lead over Houston in the first half but caved in late in the second half. The Blue Devils blew a seven-point lead with 1:26 left in the game, and superstar Cooper Flagg missed a go-ahead jumper as the Cougars booked a spot in the national title game.

Duke freshman Flagg scored a game-high 27 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists. He did not get much support from his teammates apart from Kon Knueppel, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

For Houston, LJ Cryer led the way with 26 points, five rebounds and one assist. J'Wan Roberts chipped in with 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Emanuel Sharp added 16 points and three assists.

While this was a memorable NCAA Tournament run for Duke, many believed that the team would go all the way and win the championship. However, Houston now has the opportunity to attain glory if it beats the Florida Gators in the final.

Theo Pinson won a national title when he played at North Carolina

NCAA Basketball: Former North Carolina star Theo Pinson (Credits: IMAGN)

Theo Pinson won the national title at North Carolina in 2017. He was also part of the team that made it to the national title game in 2016 when the Tar Heels lost to Villanova in the final.

Pinson went undrafted in 2018 but had stints in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

Pinson retired from professional basketball in January this year.

