Former USC star Caleb Williams backs $652,000 NIL-valued Paige Bueckers as UConn guard announces return for '24-25 season

UConn guard Paige Bueckers delighted the Huskies fanbase with the announcement that she would return for another season with the team under coach Geno Auriemma.

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams backed the $652,000 NIL-valued (per On3) Buckers by reposting her announcement clip on his Instagram stories.

Paige Bueckers has unfinished business at UConn

Paige Bueckers almost brought the roof off the Gampel Pavilion with her announcement following the UConn Huskies 85-44 win against the Georgetown Hoyas on Friday night.

"I know everybody wants me to address the elephant in the room," Bueckers said. "Unfortunately this will not be my last senior night here at UConn."

Bueckers was ESPN's projected No. 3 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, and her withdrawal will have a serious ripple effect when it comes to WNBA lottery picks.

She explained her decision to return for an extra season.

"Just the family camaraderie here, just loving it here, loving my teammates, loving my coaches, me not having the four years that I planned on, not being able to play as much," Bueckers said (via SNY). "I just feel like I'm not done yet here. I feel like God is still writing my story here. I'm just blessed to be a part of this program, and I never want it to end."

Bueckers had a stellar first season for UConn, becoming the first freshman to sweep college basketball's individual accolades.

She won the Naismith College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award and the Nancy Lieberman Award, among a host of accolades. But then she had two separate ACL injuries.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on the announcement by Bueckers.

"I think the great unknown is no pandemic, no injuries, what could it have been the last four years with a bunch of healthy bodies," Auriemma said. "The stars were all lined up wrong that contributed to the injuries, and then all the sudden they lined up right and it allows us to take advantage of these unique opportunities.

"I just want it to work out for them, I really do. I desperately want it to work out for them."

If Paige Bueckers can stay fit and former No. 1 recruit Azzi Fudd can bounce back from her injury, the Huskies will be a force to be reckoned with in the 2024-2025 season.