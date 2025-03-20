Former Virginia Tech star Elizabeth Kitley drops 2-word reaction to Kenny Brooks's Coach of the Year win

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Kenny Brooks was announced as the Women's Basketball Coach of the Year by The Sporting News on Wednesday. The award announcement caught the attention of former Virginia Tech star Elizabeth Kitley, who reacted to the news of her former coach earning the honor with a two-word reaction.

Ad

She shared a picture of the announcement on her Instagram story and added the caption:

"So proud."

Elizabeth Kitley's reaction to Kenny Brooks's Coach of the Year win (Credit: Instagram/@elizabethkitley)

Kenny Brooks has achieved remarkable success, having taken over the reins of the Wildcats just this season. Kentucky had failed to make the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons before Brooks took over. The team is currently ranked at No. 13 nationally.

Ad

Trending

Although the Wildcats lost 69-65 to the current No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners in the quarterfinal of the SEC tournament a couple of weeks ago, the team has made tremendous progress this season. Under Brooks's leadership, Kentucky has achieved a 22-7 overall record and an 11-5 record in conference play. The team also earned a fourth seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Kenny Brooks speaks on Georgia Amoore's influence and hosting the NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Kentucky vs Oklahoma - Source: Imagn

Kenny Brooks, the coach of the Wildcats spoke about hosting the NCAA tournament this year.

Ad

“It’s a big difference," coach Brooks said (via UKAthletics.com). "Five years ago, when we first heard our name at Virginia Tech, I was just hoping to get in, I didn’t care about seeding. Being on that four line, and being able to host, it means the world. It gives you a home-court advantage and gives you an opportunity to advance. It’s very, very important.”

Ad

He also spoke about Kentucky star player Georgia Amoore being the team leader and how important she will be if they are to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

“Everyone’s going to be experiencing this thing for the first time,” the Wildcats coach said. “We’re going to lean heavily on Georgia and her experiences and she’s going to lead us and I think the kids are willing to follow her and her lead and her demeanor and I think that’s going to be a big key for us to advance.”

Fourth seed Kentucky is now preparing for March Madness, with its NCAA Women's Championship first-round game against the 13-seed Liberty Flames set to tip off at 12 noon on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here