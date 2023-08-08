Former Women's HC Muffet McGraw dejected by the state of affairs in college sports

Muffet McGraw, the former women's basketball coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, shared her thoughts on the changes in the college sports scene that are being driven by football.

Conference realignment has taken major turns in the past few weeks. While football has brought about a lot of twists among teams and conferences, all the other sports will feel the effects.

The realignment for 2024 has already been played out, with the Pac-12 left with just four teams at this point.

But many suggest college football should have its separate league. Muffet McGraw, who won two national titles and reached nine Final Fours, said there is time to save other college sports.

McGraw shared her thoughts on conference realignment, regarding saving other sports, on Twitter recently. She is hoping that sports other than football can preserve what has worked for them.

Although the Fighting Irish have always been an independent team, the school went through three conference changes during Muffett McGraw's 33 years at Notre Dame. She has seen how football can be successful on its own, away from the other sports.

Muffet McGraw is firm on the future of college sports

College football breaking up with the NCAA might sound off, but it is possible. It seems as if huge chunks of college sports could break away to have their own leagues. Whereas college basketball and other sports are expected to stick with the current conference structure.

As the Big Ten now has 18 teams under its wing, with the Big 12 and the Southeastern Conference3 at 16, realignment has changed the face of college football, taking the rest of college sports along for the ride.

Muffet McGraw has spent nearly four decades in college sports. Being the experienced individual she is, McGraw would only want the best for college basketball. It will be interesting to see how the Pac-12 and the Atlantic Coast Conference move forward as the Big 10 and the Big 12 welcome new members for the 2023-24 season.

McGraw hopes for the best of college basketball, and so do fans. Schools like Oregan, as well as Washington, made their moves to the Big 10, with fall camps beginning. At this point, only the future can tell what will be next for college sports.