Frances Tiafoe shares exciting post-game snaps featuring $5 million worth Jon Scheyer as Duke beats Miami FL in 84-55 showdown

Tennis star Frances Tiafoe seems to be a fan of Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils, or so it seems from his social media content from this week. On Friday, he shared a picture on his Instagram story with the basketball head coach, in what seems to be the aftermath of their midweek victory over the Miami Hurricanes, 84-55.

The convincing victory helped Duke remain at the No. 8 spot in the AP Poll and moved to an overall 21-5 record. Furthermore, their 12-3 ACC record has them at the top of their conference standings. They share the same conference record as the North Carolina Tar Heels but have a slightly better overall record.

Jon Scheyer's Duke defeat Miami Hurricanes in convincing fashion

Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils convincingly defeated their ACC rivals on Wednesday, with captain Jeremy Roach being their top scorer with 16 points. Forward Mark Mitchell and center Kyle Filipowski also had outstanding performances, scoring 15 points a piece. The 84 total points seem to have been a group effort, with five players scoring 10 points or more.

There were some worries about Jared McCain, who didn't tally double digits and only got seven points on the board. However, Scheyer is not one of those worried. Ahead of their weekend clash with Wake Forest, Scheyer spoke about the rookie guard:

"I have zero concerns about Jared. You know, the thing with him, he didn't hit shots tonight, but they still know where he's at all the time. And it opens things up for other guys. The thing that he's done, like even the last game — he has 35 points — his defense was great in that game; you know, he has three steals. He just plays every play.

"So, the scoring, not that it's not an added bonus, because we need him to score, but for me, it's just his overall play. And when he's on the floor, you have to know where he's at. I have zero doubt with him that he'll be back ready to go on Saturday."

The Blue Devils face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons next on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.