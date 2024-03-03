The free-throw accusations continue to plague Zach Edey. A problem that became too hard for even the NBA to ignore has seemingly made its way into college basketball as well. The Purdue superstar has had the stigma around him for some time.

However, his latest matchup against Michigan State, a sublime performance too wasn't without controversy. Despite tallying 29 points in a comfortable victory for Purdue, most remained unimpressed with his performance.

This, after an additional double-digit rebounding night, also made it into his stat sheet. But, despite an efficient 9/15 shooting night, the cause for fans' apparent dislike was the multitude of free throws the 7-foot-4-inch Edey was shooting. Quickly, the storm took to Twitter.

An and-one from Zach, reposted by Fox's College Hoops page, became the canvas for fans to attack his game on. With the excessive foul calls that he was getting, naming him a free-throw merchant was the low-hanging fruit fans went to immediately.

However, the Twitterverse wasn't willing to let it go. Instead, the comments ratcheted up, becoming more and more personal. Some fans even said, "Zach Edey is absolutely disgusting," or "Zach Edey is the most pathetic basketball player I've ever laid my eyes upon."

Such comments would continue with one fan outright claiming, "I've never hated someone more than I hate Zach Edey"

Then, a comment straight out of the James Harden discourse also made it into the discussion. "No one is allowed to touch Zach Edey. This is a hard game to watch. Horribly officiated. #MSUvsPURDUE"

Another one of the common complaints levied against modern-day "soft" basketball was a rather popular comment in this instance. "What is even the point of playing defense against Zach Edey when he gets whistles for getting air blown on him."

Then the attention of the fanbase shifted to the referees, with one fan wondering aloud if the refs had a personal bias for Zach. "do the refs just like to see Zach Edey shoot free throws ?? 14 attempts with 11 minutes left is straight up bonkers"

However, the comments did not remain lighthearted or just frustrations about seeing their team lose. Soon, they turned ugly and called into question whether the Boilermaker had any real talent in him. Comments like, "ZACH EDEY IS A BUM" and "Zach Edey is not talented" were all too commonplace on Twiiter.

However, one particular call from a fan didn't seem fully honest. Claiming that the NCAA was "setting him up for failure", he believed that "Zach Edey won't be getting all these charmin ultra soft calls in the NBA."

But, throughout the past number of years, the free-throws and soft call complains have become increasingly common in the NBA as well. The situation has reached such a fever pitch that action against it was of paramount importance.

Not just Zach Edey and college basketball, the NBA too tries to find a solution to the free-throw problem

With foul baiting becoming increasingly common, and names like James Harden and Joel Embiid among the biggest benefactors, the NBA has tried to find solutions to solve the free-throw discrepancy. Rules such as excessive contact technical, flopping, and kick-out offensive fouls have all become part of the NBA rulebook.

But, the situation hasn't seen a complete solution. Now, rumors are circulating about the NBA possibly looking into altering the rules further to hinder some of the advantages offenses have in the game today.

