"Freezing...but worth it": GCU head coach Molly Miller reacts to wild locker room celebrations

The No. 1-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes under coach Molly Miller defeated the No. 3-seeded Texas Arlington Mavericks 65-62 in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday. It was the Antelopes' first WAC championship in their history.

The win earned the Lopes their first-ever automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and the team celebrated in style. Grand Canyon's X page posted a clip of the Antelopes players showering their coach with cold water as she entered the dressing room after her postgame news conference. They further celebrated by blasting music as the coach did snow angels on the floor of the dressing room and finally, the whole team carried her.

Molly Miller quote-tweeted the celebratory clip on X.

"Freezing....but worth it!" Miller wrote.

Molly Miller makes history with the Lopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes coach Molly Miller has led the team to a historic season with a 30th consecutive victory which is a Western Athletic Conference record (29 wins by the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters in 2002-2003 was the previous one).

The game against the Mavericks was not a foregone conclusion and with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Antelopes trailed by 10 points and the game seemed to be slipping away from them before they rallied to win the WAC Tournament title.

During her postgame news conference, Miller pointed out how her team endured the adversity of the game to ensure that they continued their stunning winning streak.

"Of course I was a little nervous there, not going to lie, it was a little hit and miss, but, I just felt confident," Molly Miller said. "I just felt confident with this team on the court. It was just staying true and loyal to our identity and brand. We know that this is a good basketball team, and we know what we're capable of. When things didn't go our way, we could have crumbled.

"But I've got senior leadership. I've got veteran kids that won't give up. They had a look in their eye. We're going to keep the status quo. Whatever we're going to do, we're going to do it because we're going to knock off a few teams in the tournament, and this team out of anyone can do it. I'm so excited to go to the Big Dance and even put some more eyes on GCU women's basketball."

Molly Miller and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will await their March Madness fate during Selection Sunday.

