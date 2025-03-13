"Frequent delays on set may occur": Kia Brooks gives fans an exclusive sneak peek into filming with daughter Flau'Jae Johnson

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson's manager is her mother, Kia Brooks, and she offered a peek into working for the Tigers star when she is on her schedule involving things other than playing basketball on the court.

On Wednesday, Brooks shared a video where Johnson can be seen exiting a room and sitting down on a chair in front of a black screen.

"When working with your daughter as a client, frequent delays on set may occur, due to her consistently forgetting essential items. We need her there on time, so I always fall into what ever position Is needed.🤣🤦🏾‍♀️," Brooks wrote in the caption.

Flau'jae Johnson has spoken about the important role her mother played in her basketball career. While accepting the Innovator of the Year award at the INFLCR NIL Summit in 2023, Johnson said:

"I want to thank my mom 'cause she’s really got me this far, being a mom, being my manager, negotiating all my NIL deals, from my shoe deals to my local deals in Baton Rouge, so I want to thank her.

"I just want to say, man, I’m blessed, honestly. Just being in a position to be able to profit off my music and my name, image and likeness being a basketball player and a rapper."

Flau'jae Johnson's mother talks about managing two different roles

Apart from her playing career with the LSU Tigers, Flau'jae Johnson is also a rapper and has released two full albums and a few singles. She has been balancing these two tracks since her high school days, and Kia Brooks talked about her role in helping Johnson manage both careers.

"It’s a difference," Brooks said (via On3). "I’m not just a mom. I manage her and have been managing her for the last 11, 12 years. So, it’s a difference between me and the other moms. I’m really out here working. I’m really out here grinding.

"I’m really out here building connections and getting with these brands and working out deals and closing them. I’m my daughter’s agent. She doesn’t have one so I manage a lot."

Johnson is ranked No. 1 among female college athletes in NIL valuations with $1.5 million, according to On3. She has signed partnerships with Raising Cane's, Apple Cash, JBL Audio, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Tinder, The Athlete's Foot and more.

