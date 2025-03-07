“Freshman of the year for a reason”: College hoops fans impressed after unreal layup by Mikayla Blakes as Vanderbilt stuns Tennessee

Vanderbilt took down No. 18 Tennessee with freshman Mikayla Blakes contributing 24 points, including an insane falling layup to remember in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday. Tennessee was probably already going down, but her shot was one of those "What can you do?" moments that only top players can deliver.

Fans were certainly impressed by the shot and her performance in Vandy's 84-76 win.

Blakes' wild falling shot amazes fans

The spinning, swirling bucket drew the attention of social media fans everywhere.

"Freshman of the Year for a reason," one fan wrote.

"I see her going #1 in the WNBA Draft in a couple years. She's so young to be that talented," another wrote.

Some fans even went maybe a bit over the top...

"She is balling for sure," noted another fan.

Mikayla Blakes' big game

Vandy pulled down an 84-76 win over Tennessee. Mikayla Blakes played 39 minutes, scoring 24 points. She shot 8-for-20 from the floor and 1-for-6 from 3-point range. She also made 7 of 8 free-throw attempts.

Blakes had four assists against four turnovers. She grabbed a rebound and had just a single foul. Blakes had 19 of her 24 points in the game's second half. Vandy led for over 37 minutes of the game in posting the upset win.

Mikayla Blakes' freshman season

The 5-foot-8 Blakes has had a remarkable freshman season. A New Jersey prep star, Blakes has started every game but one this season. She is averaging 23.3 points per game while connecting on 46.0% of her shots. Blakes is a 35.0% 3-point shooter and an 88.0% free throw shooter. Blakes grabs 3.5 boards per game, dishes 3.1 assists per game and nabs 2.5 assists per contest.

Blakes is second in the SEC in scoring and sixth in the nation. She is fourth in the SEC in steals. Blakes had 55 points in an overtime win over Auburn on Feb. 16. She made 23 of 24 free throws in that game. She was chosen as SEC Freshman of the Year.

Vanderbilt's season

Coach Shea Ralph is in her fourth season at Vandy and seems on pace for her best season yet at 22-9.

After a pair of losing campaigns, Ralph led Vandy to a 23-10 mark and a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2023-24.

Vandy was ranked in the Top 25 at one point in the season, which was their first ranking since 2013-14.

Vandy had been impressive in the 1980s and 1990s, reaching the Final Four in 1993. Vandy's last NCAA Tournament win came in 2013. Vandy hasn't made the Sweet 16 since 2009, but the Commodores' future is looking up with Blakes doing some basketball magic.

What do you think of Vandy's freshman basketball star? Share your take below in our comments section.

