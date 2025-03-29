  • home icon
  • Friendly Cougars teammates bully Milos Uzan after Houston star nails crucial game winner vs Purdue in Sweet 16

Friendly Cougars teammates bully Milos Uzan after Houston star nails crucial game winner vs Purdue in Sweet 16

By Arnold
Modified Mar 29, 2025 15:33 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Purdue at Houston - Source: Imagn
Friendly Cougars teammates bully Milos Uzan after Houston star nails crucial game winner vs Purdue in Sweet 16

Milos Uzan's late bucket against No. 4-seeded Purdue secured a 62-60 win for the No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars in their Sweet 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday. The man of the moment's teammates then playfully messed around with him during a postgame interview with TBS.

Some Houston stars attempted to disrupt Uzan's interview while talking to the interviewer. A few others also piled towels on him.

With just a few seconds remaining, Uzan tossed the ball to Joseph Tugler, who returned it to him on a bounce pass. Uzan then soared to the rim for an uncontested layup with 0.9 seconds on the clock to seal a memorable win for the Cougars.

“I was trying to hit (L.J. Cryer) and then JoJo just made a great read,” Uzan said. “He was able to draw two (defenders) and he just made a great play to hit me back.”
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson praised his players for keeping their cool in the final seconds of the game, highlighting its importance.

“Great execution at a time we needed that,” Sampson said. “You never know when you’re going to need it.”

Uzan finished with 22 points, while his teammate Emanuel Sharp added 17 points as the Cougars avoided an upset.

Milos Uzan's Houston set up Elite Eight clash against Tennessee in 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: Houston Cougars star Milos Uzan - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Houston Cougars star Milos Uzan - Source: Imagn

Milos Uzan's Houston Cougars will face No. 2-seeded Tennessee in the Elite Eight of this year's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The game will tip off at 2:20 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Vols beat No. 3-seeded Kentucky 78-65 in the Sweet 16 to reach the quarterfinals of March Madness.

The Houston vs. Tennessee matchup will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream it on Fubo or Paramount+.

