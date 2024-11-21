From rage and mental breakdowns to NCAA history: A memoir of Coach Geno Auriemma's rollercoaster UConn career

Behind the 11 NCAA championships and 1,217 wins that made him the most successful coach in NCAA history, Geno Aureimma is just as human as all of us. After the win over Farleigh Dickinson marked the landmark victory for Geno's career, several WNBA legends spoke about his impact on their lives.

Geno successfully created an illustrious program over 40 years that made UConn women's basketball one of the most desired colleges in the country. But building that program came with its stresses and drawbacks over the years that certainly took a toll on Coach Auriemma's health.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Coach Geno Auriemma paid the cost for perfection?

Having 1,217 wins in NCAA history does not come without an obsession with wins. Wins are not secured without discipline and hard work. Geno Auriemma is obsessed with winning and perfection to a level that anything less than a championship is now seen as a bust season.

So, behind the scenes of all the championships and glory he saw, his program worked really hard to a level that seemed "mindf**k" to WNBA legend Sue Bird. But what is the origin of this obsession with perfection? And is your health a cost worth paying to achieve that perfection?

Coach Geno Auriemma shouting from the sidelines as FDU face UConn in Connecticut (NCAA Womens Basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson at Connecticut - Source: Imagn)

In 2018, Coach Geno opened up to ESPN's Wright Thompson about his own struggles while building the UConn dynasty. He spoke about having a briefcase full of pills (presumably for all the health issues that came with the stresses of upholding his standards of perfection).

For Geno Auriemma, everything started in 1995 when he secured his first NCAA championship. That victory manifested a standard in Coach Geno's mind that he had to replicate every year. Anything short of that was not enough, and when he did fall short, it drove him nearly crazy every time.

Olympics: Basketball-Women's Team-Gold medal match -USA vs ESP - Source: Imagn

Per ESPN, Sue Bird once narrated a story about Coach Geno's nervous breakdown in practice. He was trying to explain a basketball concept the team failed to comprehend.

He took that personally and hid below the bleachers, refusing to come out. While most of the team was terrified and went home, one former player, Nykesha Sales, spoke to the coach again.

He shouted "Leave me alone" as though the team's failure to comprehend the concept was his fault. The root cause of this incident was his self-doubt.

What did we learn from Coach Geno's legacy?

Despite reaching the Final Four 23 times and winning 11 championships, Coach Geno expected more from himself. Even when he seemingly faced health issues, Auriemma brought nothing less than perfection to every practice.

This obsession with letting your health suffer as a consequence of your desire for perfection is what some might describe as crazy. However, Coach Geno has shown that, at the end of the day, great success requires great sacrifice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here