"From recruit to pro": Jan Jensen proudly shares Caitlin Clark's old itinerary from her unofficial Iowa visit after Indiana beats Chicago 71-70

Caitlin Clark played four years for the Iowa Hawkeyes when she led the team to two NCAA title game appearances. As she now continues her basketball journey with the Indiana Fever, her former coach, Jan Jensen, took a trip down memory lane.

Jensen posted an itinerary of Clark and her parents' visit to the University of Iowa on November 12, 2016. The coach wrote:

"Cleaning office... watching Caitlin... Saw this old itinerary! From recruit to pro! What a ride!"

Jan Jensen's story. (Credit: Instagram/Jan Jensen)

Clark and the Fever took on Chicago Sky on Saturday and won 71-70. The guard finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Caitlin Clark almost didn't join the Iowa Hawkeyes

From the time Caitlin Clark began playing basketball in school, she had dreamed of joining the UConn Huskies in college. This was because her favorite player, Maya Moore, also went to Storrs. However, during her recruitment process, she never received a call from UConn coach Geno Auriemma.

Caitlin Clark's next choice was the Notre Dame Fighting Illini, but it was more of her family's choice than hers. The guard spoke on her college commitment journey on ABC’s Full Court Press docu-series.

“It’s a lot of pressure having to choose and decide where you’re going to spend four years of your life," Clark said. "We’re Catholic and every person, like, idolizes Notre Dame. Like, that’s just what you do. I told Muffet McGraw, one of the greatest coaches of all-time, that I’m gonna play for her.”

Despite this, Clark felt unsatisfied with her choice and decided to change her final choice.

“I just knew like — something wasn’t sitting right with me," Clark said. "So, I tell my parents and I’m like, ‘I think I’m gonna switch to Iowa.’ Which was hard, like, I was scared. I’m 17 years old and now I have to call Coach McGraw and tell her that I’m not coming. I remember sitting in my bed and I’m like sweating. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is so bad.’ But I really loved the idea of being close to home.”

It all worked out in the end as she led the Hawkeyes on a historic run in her final two college seasons. Clark's impact went beyond the court as her presence drove ticket sales and broadcast viewership numbers.

Caitlin Clark was picked No. 1 by the Indiana Fever, and she is already impacting the WNBA. Saturday's game against Sky was Fever's fifth home game. Per ESPN, Indiana has already surpassed last year's attendance numbers (20 games) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

What do you think of Caitlin Clark's run with the Iowa Hawkeyes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

