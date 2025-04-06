Frustrated Dawn Staley drops the f-bomb as Sarah Strong finishes off Paige Bueckers’ dime

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley appeared frustrated with her team during the first half of the national title game against UConn on Sunday. When Huskies star Sarah Strong finished off a move with a bucket following a stylish assist from Paige Bueckers, the cameras panned toward Staley, who looked annoyed before venting out and shouting "F***."

Here is the video of Staley dropping an f-bomb when UConn extended its lead to nine points early in the second quarter.

The Huskies had a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended their advantage even further in the second quarter. However, both teams were firing on all cylinders in the early stages of the contest.

Staley was also seen pacing up and down near the courtside early in the game. Cameras also showed the Gamecocks coach having a heated argument with the officials after a few foul calls against her players.

At halftime, UConn was leading 36-26. Huskies star Azzi Fudd was the star of the show, posting 13 points and one assist. Her teammates Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers chipped in with eight points each.

For South Carolina, Tessa Johnson and Joyce Edwards scored five points each, while Chloe Kitts and Sania Feagin contributed four points each.

Staley's Gamecocks, who are the reigning national champions, will need to come back stronger in the second half if they are to retain their crown.

South Carolina HC Dawn Staley wore a stylish Louis Vuitton tracksuit while arriving at the national championship game

While Dawn Staley is known for her fearsome personality, she also has a stylish side to her persona. The South Carolina coach arrived at Amalie Arena on Sunday wearing a Louis Vuitton tracksuit that had blue beads that lined the arms, collar and pockets.

Her outfit also had "LV" engraved on the jacket she chose to pair her costume with Louis Vuitton shoes.

