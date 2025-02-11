“Future Indiana Fever” “Beast mode”: College hoops fans hyped after Lucy Olsen’s 32-point masterclass vs Nebraska

Iowa Hawkeyes star Lucy Olsen led the Hawkeyes to an 81-66 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Monday in Lincoln. Olsen recorded a season-high 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Following the game, the Hawkeyes posted the senior guard's image on Instagram with the caption:

"Big Lu 🤝 Big Business 32 PTS (season high), 7 AST, 6 REB."

College hoops fans hailed the Hawkeyes star in the comment section.

A fan wrote,

"Lucy Olsen future Indiana Fever🔥🔥🔥!"

Another fan wrote,

"Beast mode!!!!!!"

A fan commented,

"Lucy, you light up an arena with both her play and her smile. Always proud of you."

Another fan commented,

"This is the Lucy "no sleeve" Olsen version ya'll 😂."

Fans hail Lucy Olsen on IG. Image via @iowawbb

Other fans urged Olsen and the Iowa team to keep the momentum going.

"That's one win, let's f9cus prepare for the next game," a fan wrote.

"Running on all cylinders. Keep the momentum going. This team's mental toughness shows. The defense is as good as any team in college. They might be the bracket busters of march madness!," another fan wrote.

"Great game Lucy and teammates! Keep rolling!" a fan commented.

Fans react to Lucy Olsen's Iowa win vs Nebraska on IG. Image via @iowawbb

Lucy Olsen reacts to Iowa's win vs Nebraska

Lucy Olsen was on a mission as Iowa demolished Nebraska on Monday. The Hawkeyes secured their fifth straight win, avenging their 87-84 overtime loss to the Huskers on Jan. 16

“It was a little bit of a revenge game,” Olsen said per On3. “None of us were happy that we lost the first time, and you don’t get to play teams twice in the Big Ten very often. I just didn’t want to lose. I know how hard we’ve worked in practice, so I just wanted to come out and see what could happen.”

In the previous game against Nebraska, Iowa blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead due to poor free throwing. However, Monday's game was a lot different, as the Hawkeyes held on to their 14-point advantage in the fourth quarter to ensure they ended the game with a win.

Iowa (17-7, 7-6 Big 10) will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to host Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday.

