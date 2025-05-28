"Future top 10 pick": College hoops fans hype South Carolina star Chloe Kitts in her latest lip-sync TikTok video

South Carolina star forward Chloe Kitts is turning heads both on and off the basketball court. On Wednesday, the women’s college basketball star posted a playful lip-sync video on her TikTok page, and it drew waves of support and admiration from fans.

The video sparked an outpouring of hype in the comments, with fans raving about her talent and appearance.

“Future top 10 pick,” one fan confidently declared.

While another added, “She goin #1 next year 🔒… also she clears HVL just sayin 🤷‍♂️,” comparing her favourably to fellow star Hailey Van Lith.

College hoops fans hype South Carolina star Chloe Kitts in her latest lip-sync TikTok video. Credit: TikTok/@chloe.kitts6

Others kept it simple but heartfelt.

“Chloe you so beautiful I’m your number 1 fan,” one user gushed.

“Are you even real? 😍🔥,” another said.

“Wore 21 for youuuuu,” another fan wrote.

“The eyes are dangeroussss 🤭,” someone else wrote.

Now entering her senior year, Kitts is already on the radar as a future WNBA draft pick. Since joining Dawn Staley’s powerhouse South Carolina program, the 6-foot-2 forward has been developing steadily, earning valuable experience and growing into her role within one of the best teams in women’s college basketball.

Last season, Kitts was a key contributor to the Gamecocks’ national championship game run, using her length, athleticism and high basketball IQ to make an impact on both ends of the floor. Since nailing a starting role in her sophomore year, the forward has not dropped her standards, outperforming the previous year in her three seasons with the team.

Off the court, her social media presence has made her one of the more marketable athletes in the college game, part of the new era where basketball stars can be both athletes and influencers. Kitts has had deals with Mondelez, Sephora, Powerade and several others.

Chloe Kitts reacts to sister Kylee Kitts signing for Ohio State

On Tuesday, Ohio State announced the signing of Chloe’s sister, Kylee Kitts. This move had the South Carolina forward excited, sharing the news on her Instagram story with happy emojis.

Chloe Kitts reacts to sister Kylee Kitts signing for Ohio State. Credit: IG/@chloe.kitts

Originally a member of the 2025 class, Kylee reclassified to 2024, joining the Florida Gators for last season, though she spent her freshman year as a redshirt.

However, she entered the transfer portal in April and visited several programs before settling for Ohio State. Kylee is a guard/forward hybrid and is expected to become an important part of the Buckeyes roster next season.

